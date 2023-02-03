New GoMoWorld app to let Irish tourists roam without fears

Starting from €3.99, the prepaid service will let Irish people travel in 160 countries, including the US and Australia, without needing a new number or SIM card.

GoMo, the low-cost mobile services provider owned by Eir, has launched a new app that can save Irish tourists from paying exorbitant roaming charges on their travels beyond the EU.

Through the GoMoWorld app, Irish customers can use their virtual eSIM – a feature present in most smartphones today – to connect to available networks across 160 countries, including popular destinations such as the US, Canada and Australia.

The app will give users access to roaming, including on 5G networks, with data bundles starting from €3.99. Because the service is prepaid, users of the GoMoWorld app also don’t have to worry about unexpected roaming bills waiting for them when they return.

“We all know the stress of landing in a new country after a long flight and worrying about finding your transfer, your accommodation, and having no mobile connection,” said Heloise Abraham, director of GoMoWorld.

“GoMoWorld was created to put an end to that stress! GoMoWorld has been created by telecommunications experts and by leveraging the expertise of our European wide partners, we were able to build something truly unique and truly customer centric.”

Abraham said that users will not need to change their phone numbers or install new SIM cards when using the app. GoMoWorld also keeps users informed about the data usage and notifies them before the data allowances are extinguished.

Available for download on both iOS and Android devices, the app offers 20GB of data for €19.99 in the EU and Australia, 10GB of data for €19.99 in the US and 5GB of data for €19.99 in Canada. Plans for as little as €3.99 for 2GB of data are also available for the EU and Australia.

“We have partnered with the best mobile networks across the globe, from Australia to Vietnam and this is just the beginning, we will continue to add more destinations and more devices as GoMoWorld expands,” said Abraham.

