Limerick’s Tango Telecom snapped up by US firm CSG

The Colorado company said that Tango’s telecom software for building new revenue streams is a ‘natural extension’ of its own services.

Tango Telecom, a Limerick company building software for the telecoms sector, has been acquired by US company CSG.

Tango, which was founded in 1999, develops a monetisation platform for telecom operators. It serves clients including América Móvil and Airtel, with operations spreading over 50 countries and 1bn customers. It was backed by Irish investment firm Delta Partners.

The Limerick company had been a long-time partner of CSG prior to the acquisition. No financial terms for the deal have been disclosed.

“Our decade-long relationship with CSG has powered end-to-end mobile monetisation solutions for leading providers around the world,” Colm Ward, chief executive of Tango Telecom, said.

“Now as a combined company, we can harness the momentum we’ve built to further accelerate the growth of our CSP [communications service provider] customers, enabling them to capture greater market share and capitalise on new revenue-generating sources powered by the world of 5G.”

Colorado-based CSG was founded in 1982 and builds solutions for the telecoms sector to help with monetising and retaining customers. It is listed on the Nasdaq and reported revenues of $253.1m for the first quarter of this year.

According to CSG, the combination of the two companies will create a complete solution for monetisation and charging on 4G and 5G networks.

Ken Kennedy, chief operating officer at CSG, said that Tango’s core policy control and messaging capabilities are “a natural extension” of its own services, which reach 120 countries.

“5G is accelerating the number of digital services CSPs can deliver over next-generation networks. This new paradigm opens the doors to new data revenue streams that will enable CSPs to monetise every aspect of their customers’ at-home and on-the-go experience,” Kennedy said.

“The addition of Tango Telecom to the CSG platform means our CSP customers can more effectively manage data transactions that not only underpin the delivery of critical services, but also are the catalyst for delivering dynamic and exceptional end customer experiences.”

It marks the latest acquisition of an Irish company in the telecoms software space. Dublin company Anam, which develops software for telecoms to tackle and prevent fraud, was acquired recently by Croatia’s Infobip.