Viatel snaps up Wicklow broadband provider Wifiber

Wifiber provides connectivity services to big events such as the National Ploughing Championships and Electric Picnic.

Irish telecoms provider Viatel has acquired Wicklow-based residential and business broadband company Wifiber, its fifth acquisition in less than two years and its second this year.

Wifiber provides broadband services to a number of businesses on the east coast of Ireland, including the National Concert Hall, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, East Coast FM and RTÉ.

Founded in 2016, Wifiber also holds a strong position in Ireland’s events industry, providing connectivity services to event and festival teams such as the National Ploughing Championships, Bloom, the Aviva Stadium, Electric Picnic, Longitude and Body & Soul.

Viatel, which said it was preparing for an international expansion after its acquisition of Limerick’s ActionPoint last month, hopes to gain new customers from this acquisition. Wifiber’s team, including founder and CEO Nikki Thuillier, will join the Viatel Group.

Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel, welcomed the Wifiber team and customers to Viatel and said that together the two companies can “bring even more value to our customers across the business and consumer sectors”.

“Customer service and satisfaction is extremely important to both companies and makes us a great fit. We are delighted that Nikki Thuillier and his team will remain with the business as we build into the future,” he added.

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been made public. However, Viatel said that it expects post-acquisition revenues to exceed €65m this year.

Dublin-based telecoms tech provider Viatel has been on an acquisition spree in recent years. Before it snapped up digital transformation specialist ActionPoint last month, Viatel acquired Cork-based Nova Telecom last year. In the second half of 2020, it acquired both Limerick-based Ripplecom and Irish Telecom.

Thuillier said he was “immensely proud of the business we have built” and that he was delighted to join the Viatel Group to expand the service.

“Our team is passionate about providing a personable, strong and reliable service to our customers. This, I believe, will be the keystone to a successful partnership with Viatel and Digiweb [part of the Viatel Group], who share Wifiber’s ethos and passion,” he said in a statement.

Viatel employs more than 265 people across Ireland, with locations in Dublin, Dundalk, Cork and Limerick. It also owns and operates a data centre in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

