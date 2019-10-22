Google launches €5,000 scholarship for women studying computer science

Google’s scholarship programme aims to further gender equality in the field of computer science in Ireland.

This month, Google announced that it is launching its inaugural Women Techmakers Irish university scholarship, which is open to women studying computer science, computer engineering or a similar subject at undergraduate level in Ireland.

Successful applicants will be awarded €5,000 per year for the duration of their undergraduate studies.

The aim of the programme is to further gender equality in the field of computer science in Ireland, encouraging women to excel in computing and technology, and to become leaders and role models in the industry.

The scholarship is an extension of a global programme that is now being made available in Ireland for the first time. The scholarships are awarded based on the applicant’s strength of impact on diversity and potential as a leader, as well as their academic background.

Director of engineering at Google, Jessica McCarthy, said: “The programme aims to engage a new generation of young women in Irish universities and related institutions and foster a more positive view of the actual working experience of women in the Irish tech sector.

“We are thrilled to be launching a dedicated programme for students in Ireland, as we have seen great success with it in other markets.”

Scholarship details

The funding will be awarded to 10 successful applicants who will be chosen in 2020. A further five students will be chosen every year thereafter.

Scholarship recipients will also be invited to the annual Google Student Retreat in one of Google’s European offices next year, giving them an opportunity to network with fellow scholars and Google employees while participating in developmental workshops.

The scholarship, which was formerly known as the Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship Programme, was set up to honour the memory of American computer scientist Dr Anita Borg. Google refers to Borg as “a technology rebel with a cause”.

Applications can be made here until Thursday 5 December.