Huawei founder: US may be uncomfortable that ‘someone is better than them’

While discussing AI at the World Economic Forum this week, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei commented on the ‘attacks’ made on his company by the US.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has said the United States is “over-concerned” about the Chinese company and its rise in the world of technology.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum on the subject of artificial intelligence, Zhengfei said the US blacklisting of the company occurred because it was not comfortable with Huawei challenging the country technologically.

Last year, the US imposed trade restrictions on the company over concerns about the company’s security and ties to the Chinese government, with allegations its telecoms equipment could be used to spy on people – something Huawei has repeatedly denied.

An escalating campaign against Huawei

Zhengfei said: “The US is over-concerned. The US has got used to being the world number one and thinking they should be the best in everything that they do. If there is someone who is better than them they might not feel comfortable.

“I think the US should not be over-concerned about Huawei and Huawei’s position in the world.”

The Chinese firm’s chairman added that he was confident that the company could survive any further “attacks” from the US, following the Trump administration’s decision to add the business to the ‘entity list’, which limits the amount of trade it can do with American companies.

“Regarding the entity list, Huawei was added to the list last year and it did not hurt us much. We basically withstood the challenges – we did some preparation before that,” he said.

“This year the US might further escalate their campaign against Huawei but I feel the impact on Huawei’s business would not be very significant.”

Meanwhile, the UK government is under pressure from the US to block Huawei from being a part of the rollout of 5G networks in the UK. A government decision on the tech giant’s role in 5G infrastructure in the UK is reportedly expected in the coming weeks.

In recent weeks, the Chinese company’s steps to overcome the limitations of the entity list have become more obvious. Just this week, the company announced that it has entered a new partnership with TomTom to create an alternative to Google Maps.

As well as developing a ‘plan B’ operating system that can be used as an alternative to Google’s Android, the company announced that it will be offering financial incentives to app developers, in a bid to encourage them to create apps for the Huawei App Gallery.

Upon announcing this news, the company also announced that it will be releasing 24 open developer kits, to make things easier for app developers who are interested in this opportunity.

– PA Media