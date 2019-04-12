Intel staff drive more than €900,000 in donations to 249 organisations

Chip giant’s workers in Ireland donated more than 102,000 hours to good causes in 2018.

Intel’s matching grant initiative for staff provided €912,684 to 249 community organisations and schools across Ireland in 2018.

The Intel Involved Matching Grant Program encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities by supporting employees who give their time and talent to non-profit organisations and schools.

For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee at a school or qualified non-profit organisation, a donation or ‘match’ of $10 is paid from the Intel Foundation directly to that organisation.

In 2018 Intel employees volunteered more than 102,000 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative, resulting in the payout to the recipient organisations spread across 21 different counties in Ireland.

Vibrant volunteerism

The 249 organisations that were part of the Matching Grant initiative included charities such as the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Inner City Helping Homeless and the Society of the Vincent De Paul; a variety of sporting clubs, ranging from GAA to cycling; and various other organisations, such as animal sanctuaries, scouting groups and schools.

This is the 11th year that Intel has implemented the current grant scheme, and in that time more than €5.5m has been donated to charities, schools, sports clubs, social initiatives and community schemes across Ireland. Intel said the total number of hours volunteered by employees during this time is the equivalent of having 25 people working full-time in the community for the full 11 years.

“I am proud to celebrate our employees who selflessly give their time across a wide variety of volunteering activities in 21 counties in Ireland,” said Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Ireland general manager and vice-president of the company’s technology and manufacturing group.

“The Matching Grant Program is a unique way for us to celebrate and reward this volunteerism – heartfelt congratulations to all involved.”

This year Intel is celebrating 30 years in Ireland. Today, Intel employs close to 5,000 people in Ireland and has invested $13.9bn in its Leixlip base to date.