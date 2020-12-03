Aerogen named 2020 Irish Medtech Company of the Year

The Irish Medtech Association revealed several winners at this year’s Irish Medtech Awards, including Aerogen and Medtronic.

Galway-based Aerogen was named the grand prize winner at this year’s Irish Medtech Awards. The event is organised by the Irish Medtech Association, the Ibec group that represents the medtech sector, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

Commenting on Aerogen’s award win, the association’s director, Sinead Keogh, said that the company has become “internationally synonymous with the effective treatment of respiratory illness among patient groups of all ages”.

Last year, Aerogen was named as one of 16 projects backed as part of the second round of the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).

Working with Omnispirant, Aerogen received €9.4m in funding to develop bioengineered exosome therapeutics for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This was the largest single amount of funding announced under the DTIF call.

Commenting on its latest award win, Aerogen CEO John Power said: “In a year of unprecedented worldwide turmoil, Aerogen product utilisation surpassed the 10m-patient mark for the first time and recorded more than 30pc growth across our business.

“This could only have been achieved with the dedication and passion of our team both in Ireland and globally and their unwavering commitment to bring the very best solutions in drug delivery to the most vulnerable of patients in acute care.”

Two new awards

Seven more award winners were also announced for the event, held online due to Covid-19, including two new categories added for 2020.

Commenting on the first recipients of these awards, Keogh said: “We’d like to congratulate DePuy for winning the Women in Leadership Company Initiative Award for its Re-Ignite programme, a paid ‘returnship’ initiative.

“We’d also congratulate Medtronic for winning the exceptional Covid-19 Response Recognition Award, which increased its ventilator production by five times in less than five months, moved to 24/7 operations in the Galway plant and shared full designs for a Medtronic Galway engineered ventilator.”

The other award winners at the event included:

Emerging Medtech Company of the Year

Perfuze

Academic Contribution to Medtech Award

Irish Photonic Integration Centre

eHealth Innovation of the Year Award

S3 Connected Health

Medtech Partner/Supplier of the Year Award

West Pharmaceutical Services

Best Value of Medtech Campaign Award

Boston Scientific