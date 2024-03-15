IBEC’s medtech group appoints Padhraic McGinn as chair

McGinn has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the medtech and pharma sectors and is currently the CEO of Mergon Group.

The Ibec group representing the medtech sector – Irish Medtech – has appointed Pádhraic McGinn as chair of the board.

McGinn was elected at the association’s annual general meeting in Cork, which also saw Alcon general manager Jackie Murphy appointed as vice-chair. McGinn was appointed CEO of Mergon Group last year, replacing founder Pat Beirne who retired after 42 years.

McGinn received both the CEO role and the new chair appointment thanks to his decades of leadership experience in medical device, pharma, diagnostics and automotive manufacturing. Prior to his role at Mergon, he was with Jabil for more than 12 years and spent most of that period as the company’s regional senior operations director in Europe.

Before taking that position, McGinn was general manager of Jabil Ireland and the head of a strategic site in Bray. This manufacturing site produces a massive number of products and components for multiple healthcare markets.

“As the voice of the medtech industry with more than 250 members throughout the island of Ireland, the association has an important role to play in promoting the sustainable development of this life-changing industry,” McGinn said.

“Not only does medtech save and transform lives, it also offers incredible opportunities for meaningful career paths. Having this opportunity to lead the board and ensure Ireland continues to be recognised as one of the world’s leading medtech hubs is an honour.”

The director of the Irish Medtech association, Dr Eoghan Ó Faoláin, said the organisation’s vision is for Ireland to be “strongly positioned as a global leader” in patient-centred medical technology solutions.

“With over 25 years executive leadership experience in medtech pharma, along with small and large molecule processes and precision mechanical/electronic devices, Pádhraic has incredible insight to offer,” Ó Faoláin said. “We are lucky to have someone with his exceptional track record in delivering multisite business transformation using Shingo, people engagement, process improvement and digital factory systems join the list of incredible association chairs.”

