Social poker giant KamaGames sees revenues reach $76.4m

Dublin-headquartered KamaGames bet big on user retention and it is paying off.

Social poker games giant KamaGames has reported a 33pc increase in annual revenues to $76.4m.

The company also reported that the number of daily active users (DAUs) of its various titles was up 23.5pc from 510,000 players in 2017 to more than 630,000 players in 2018.

KamaGames, which came to Dublin in 2013, is one of the biggest European social mobile casino games operators. The award-winning operator’s flagship title, Pokerist, has been the number one grossing app in 101 countries on the iOS App Store and one of the top five grossing apps in 45 countries on Google Play.

CEO Andrey Kuznetsov explained that average revenue per user (ARPU) was driven by personalised promotional campaigns for paying users.

The company also began monetisation through Unity Ads, allowing it to provide in-app rewarded video advertising, boosting advertising earnings by 81pc in the process.

Mobile is king

Kuznetsov said that a focus on player retention and session time through new mechanics and games is paying off.

The company launched new games, including a Slots machine game as well as Set Poker, Split Bet Poker and 3D Craps. KamaGames also launched the new Multi-Table Tournaments game, which has also contributed to DAU growth.

“Throughout 2019 KamaGames will build on this impressive growth, which we are proud to report was double the growth of the overall market in 2018, by continuing to grow our social casino portfolio as well as entering new markets with regionally popular card games,” Kuznetsov said.

“We are also looking forward to being able to make a number of key partnership announcements with some well-known global brands through the year. 2019 is going to be another very exciting year for KamaGames.

“App Annie predicts that, by the end of 2019, mobile gaming will continue to grow and reach 60pc market share of consumer game spending. KamaGames will be a significant part of this growth and [we] are committed to further improved user retention and engagement in our gaming portfolio … [with] the continued creation of quality, innovative content, the personalisation of game events, and the increased socialisation between players,” Kuznetsov said.