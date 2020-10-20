PlanNet21 acquires eCom as it aims for €100m revenue

PlanNet21 has acquired Tallaght-based professional and managed services business eCom, raising its total headcount to 140.

Today (20 October), Dublin-based IT solutions business PlanNet21 announced that it has acquired eCom for an undisclosed sum.

By acquiring the Tallaght-based business, PlanNet21 is increasing its total headcount to 140. The acquiring firm has offices in Cork, Galway, Belfast and Edinburgh, with a headquarters in Dublin.

eCom, which was founded in 2000 by Sean Martin and Brendan O’Brien currently employs 40 people. The business offers professional and managed services, network solutions, collaboration services and specialises in network and security technology.

Following the deal with PlanNet21, eCom will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity, while accessing a greater range of technologies that it can market to its enterprise and service provider customers.

Martin, who serves as chief executive of eCom, commented: “PlanNet21 is very strong in collaboration and unified communications. We’ve carved out a very successful business based on cybersecurity and on-site design and implementation services. These complementary skillsets will benefit existing and new customers across all industry verticals.”

Aiming to reach €100m in revenue

PlanNet21, which was founded in 1998, has ambitions to make further acquisitions, as part of a wider plan to reach revenues of €100m.

Commenting on the acquisition, PlanNet21 chief executive Peter Carroll said: “Quite apart from greater market penetration, this deal also gives us access to a team of high-calibre engineering staff and a wider portfolio of industry-proven services, particularly around cloud and managed security. Our customer bases are very complementary with little overlap and this positions us very favourably to achieve our ambitious growth forecasts into the future.”

PlanNet21 first announced its intentions to reach the €100m revenue mark back in 2017 when it merged with Agile Networks to create an end-to-end portfolio of solutions including security, networks, wireless, unified communications, hyper-convergence and server and storage services.

The merger brought PlanNet21’s turnover to €50m per year, which the company intended to double within three years of the acquisition.

In 2017, Agile’s managing director Darragh Richardson told the Irish Times: “We think that’s achievable in a three-year period. When you add the two businesses together you start getting involved in much more material contracts.”

Over the last five years, PlanNet21 has made a number of investments as it attempts to increase revenues, including the Agile Networks acquisition. In addition to acquisitions, PlanNet21 invested €20m into its presence in Dublin in 2015.

With the €20m investment, PlanNet built a 10,000sq ft datacentre in Blanchardstown, while relocating its headquarters to Citywest Business Campus. The company also acquired the business assets of Scottish-based Hutchinson Networks in 2019.

According to the Irish Times, PlanNet21 recorded turnover of €21m for the 12 months ending 30 September, with pre-tax profits of €5.5m.