Samsung says ‘unfold your world’ as latest launch leaves lots to unpack

South Korean electronics company Samsung has launched a range of new products, including two foldable smartphones, at a virtual Samsung Unpacked event today (11 August).

Promotional material had invited attendees to “unfold your world” and the accompanying teaser images suggested that customers should expect sleek, folding surfaces. There were also plenty of leaks in advance of the event, which hinted that its high-end Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones would be updated and joined by smartwatches.

The company has now revealed that its new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will provide users with several new features, including increased water resistance and durability, better camera quality and a brighter screen display than their predecessors.

The updated Galaxy Z Fold3 will also come with the company’s Note series S pen functionality, which will allow users to work on the move and write on their phone’s screen.

Samsung has also launched a new audio product, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2. These earbuds comes in four colours – graphite, lavender, white and olive – and promise improved fit and noise cancellation. They join the company’s other audio products, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live.

In terms of smartwatches, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which are both equipped with an intuitive user interface.

Users will have access to an array of health and wellness features, such as the BioActive Sensor that lets wearers monitor their heartbeat, blood oxygen levels and blood pressure.

The smartwatches are the first to feature Wear OS, a new platform that works with popular Google apps like Google Maps, as well as Galaxy services such as SmartThings and Bixby. It also supports third-party apps including Adidas Running, Calm, Strava and Spotify, available from Google Play.

As well as the new products, Samsung today announced ‘Galaxy for the Planet,’ a new sustainability vision for the company. It aims to deliver a better environmental impact, and its targets include the elimination of all plastics in mobile packaging as well as a promise to reduce standby power consumption of all smartphone chargers to below 0.005W by 2025.

At another of its Unpacked events earlier this year, the company launched the new Galaxy Book Series of laptops.

In Ireland, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 and Buds2 will be available for pre-order from today.

Devices will go on sale on 27 August from Samsung’s website, as well as from retailers including Vodafone, Three, Eir, Harvey Norman, Virgin, Power City and DID Electrical.