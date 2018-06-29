COMPANIES

Weekend takeaway: Tech disrupters of the world unite!

Image: Haywiremedia/Shutterstock

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including a €500m fund for tech disrupters, the shaping of young minds, lessons on life and the cryptocurrency token tsunami.

Tech disrupters urged to apply for Irish Government’s new €500m fund

man teaching machine

Image: Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock

Gather up your bots and your old tin cans!

Gráinne Morrison: Who is the future human of Dublin Airport?

Gráinne Morrison

Gráinne Morrison, futurist, Future Factory at Dublin Airport, speaking at Inspirefest 2018. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

At Inspirefest 2018, Gráinne Morrison from The Future Factory at Dublin Airport described who the future human of the airport will be.

Listen to this documentary and learn what it’s like to be trans in Ireland

A man wearing a lei garland stands amid a crowd of women in New York holding a brightly coloured protest sign that reads ‘trans rights are human rights’

A trans rights protester captured at the Women’s March on New York City in January 2017. Image: Justin Starr Photography/Shutterstoc

As we gear up for the world’s first LGBTSTEMDay, a radio documentary explores what life and work is like for trans people in Ireland.

How to best shape the shapers of young minds

Dr Anne Looney addresses the crowd at Inspirefest 2018. Image: Conor McCabe

Dr Anne Looney addresses the crowd at Inspirefest 2018. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Dr Anne Looney, the dean of education at Dublin City University (DCU), made an extremely compelling case at Inspirefest 2018 about how the role of teachers is both vital and overlooked in the quest to build a more innovative society in the future.

How Bank of Ireland became a champion of diversity

Áine McCleary, director of distribution channels at Bank of Ireland. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Áine McCleary, director of distribution channels at Bank of Ireland. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

At Inspirefest 2018, Bank of Ireland’s Áine McCleary revealed how diversity is being embraced across all facets of the bank now and into the future.

Lessons on life from IMF’s Christine Lagarde

christine lagarde wearing royal blue jacket with finger under chin in pensive pose

Christine Lagarde on stage at Dublin City University. Image: Julien Behal Photography

Education, gender diversity and even synchronised swimming were up for discussion at DCU, as Christine Lagarde spoke about a range of topics. Claire O’Connell reports.

What you need to know about California’s tough new data privacy law

An unprecedented data privacy bill in the US has been passed by California lawmakers.

Token tsunami: ICOs raise $13.7bn in first five months of 2018

the city of Zug from Lake Zug

Blockchain haven Zug in Switzerland. Image: Denis Linine/Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency craze is in full swing as ICOs in 2018 have already raised almost twice the amount raised in all of 2017.

What the HODL? Your guide to cryptocurrency slang

3D representation of a bitcoin and an ether coin on top of a smartphone

3D representation of a bitcoin and an Ethereum coin on top of a smartphone. Image: Stefan Malloch/Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency slang can seem a little bit mystifying to those on the outside, so here’s a useful guide to some of the words you might encounter.

Astronomers are eternal scholars, but nature is a strict professor

Dr Masha Chernyakova

Dr Masha Chernyakova, a lecturer in astrophysics at Dublin City University. Image: DCU

Dr Masha Chernyakova, a lecturer in astrophysics at DCU, writes about the realities of understanding the cosmos and solving the mysteries of gamma-ray binaries.

