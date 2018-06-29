Weekend takeaway: Tech disrupters of the world unite!

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including a €500m fund for tech disrupters, the shaping of young minds, lessons on life and the cryptocurrency token tsunami.
Tech disrupters urged to apply for Irish Government’s new €500m fund
Gather up your bots and your old tin cans!
Gráinne Morrison: Who is the future human of Dublin Airport?
At Inspirefest 2018, Gráinne Morrison from The Future Factory at Dublin Airport described who the future human of the airport will be.
Listen to this documentary and learn what it’s like to be trans in Ireland
As we gear up for the world’s first LGBTSTEMDay, a radio documentary explores what life and work is like for trans people in Ireland.
How to best shape the shapers of young minds
Dr Anne Looney, the dean of education at Dublin City University (DCU), made an extremely compelling case at Inspirefest 2018 about how the role of teachers is both vital and overlooked in the quest to build a more innovative society in the future.
How Bank of Ireland became a champion of diversity
At Inspirefest 2018, Bank of Ireland’s Áine McCleary revealed how diversity is being embraced across all facets of the bank now and into the future.
Lessons on life from IMF’s Christine Lagarde
Education, gender diversity and even synchronised swimming were up for discussion at DCU, as Christine Lagarde spoke about a range of topics. Claire O’Connell reports.
What you need to know about California’s tough new data privacy law
An unprecedented data privacy bill in the US has been passed by California lawmakers.
Token tsunami: ICOs raise $13.7bn in first five months of 2018
Cryptocurrency craze is in full swing as ICOs in 2018 have already raised almost twice the amount raised in all of 2017.
What the HODL? Your guide to cryptocurrency slang
Cryptocurrency slang can seem a little bit mystifying to those on the outside, so here’s a useful guide to some of the words you might encounter.
Astronomers are eternal scholars, but nature is a strict professor
Dr Masha Chernyakova, a lecturer in astrophysics at DCU, writes about the realities of understanding the cosmos and solving the mysteries of gamma-ray binaries.