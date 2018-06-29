Weekend takeaway: Tech disrupters of the world unite!

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including a €500m fund for tech disrupters, the shaping of young minds, lessons on life and the cryptocurrency token tsunami.

Gather up your bots and your old tin cans!

At Inspirefest 2018, Gráinne Morrison from The Future Factory at Dublin Airport described who the future human of the airport will be.

As we gear up for the world’s first LGBTSTEMDay, a radio documentary explores what life and work is like for trans people in Ireland.

Dr Anne Looney, the dean of education at Dublin City University (DCU), made an extremely compelling case at Inspirefest 2018 about how the role of teachers is both vital and overlooked in the quest to build a more innovative society in the future.

At Inspirefest 2018, Bank of Ireland’s Áine McCleary revealed how diversity is being embraced across all facets of the bank now and into the future.

Education, gender diversity and even synchronised swimming were up for discussion at DCU, as Christine Lagarde spoke about a range of topics. Claire O’Connell reports.

An unprecedented data privacy bill in the US has been passed by California lawmakers.

Cryptocurrency craze is in full swing as ICOs in 2018 have already raised almost twice the amount raised in all of 2017.

Cryptocurrency slang can seem a little bit mystifying to those on the outside, so here’s a useful guide to some of the words you might encounter.

Dr Masha Chernyakova, a lecturer in astrophysics at DCU, writes about the realities of understanding the cosmos and solving the mysteries of gamma-ray binaries.