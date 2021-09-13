Ireland’s Tekenable opens first UK office in continued expansion

The company expects to increase its workforce by 50pc over the next two years to serve clients across Europe and the Middle East.

Irish digital services outlet Tekenable has announced the opening of a UK office.

The expansion will see the company employ 60 new people over the next two years, on top of the 120 employees it currently has. The move is being funded by a €1.6m investment from the Goodbody EIIS fund that Tekenable secured last year.

The company has expanded significantly in the past 12 months, investing in its Dublin team and acquiring Greenfinch Technologies.

Dublin-based Tekenable serves medium and large-scale business clients in Ireland, the UK, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates, and this UK expansion represents the first time it has opened an office outside of Ireland.

Tekenable helps clients to digitise their operations using cloud applications including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, as well as “bespoke extensions” to existing software platforms where the baseline versions cannot meet clients’ needs.

Peter Rose, the company’s CTO, commented: “Tekenable is a highly ambitious and innovative company that has already won an impressive international client base including many customers in the UK.

“Our growth has reflected a strong workforce, and continued investment in our low-code cloud solutions and digital services is delivering significant competitive advantage.”

The company said its new London office will support hybrid working and feature team-working spaces, hotdesks that workers can book through an app, social spaces and video-conferencing facilities.

New hires will be in the areas of application development, marketing, customer support and digital transformation, but the company has not yet opened applications for these roles.

Nick Connors, the company’s managing director, added: “This expansion backed by a €1.6m EIIS Investment will play a strategic role in the company’s ongoing development as we continue to grow to an expected turnover in excess of €10m in 2021.

“International expansion continues to be a key growth strategy for Tekenable and we believe that the potential to unlock further opportunities in the UK and European markets are huge.”