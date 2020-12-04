Dublin-led Viatel Group has acquired Irish Telecom

Viatel Group has acquired Irish Telecom Services for an undisclosed amount, agreeing to take over such clients as Folens Publishers, Booking.com and more.

Connectivity specialist Viatel Group has announced its acquisition of corporate connectivity firm Irish Telecom. The deal will see Viatel Group take over such clients as Folens Publishers, Irish Continental, Booking.com and a range of credit unions and public sector organisations.

The Viatel Group houses Viatel and Limerick-based Ripplecom, which it acquired earlier this year. The group helps businesses and residential consumers with connectivity, cloud and security. It currently employs more than 150 people across its offices in Dublin, Dundalk and Limerick.

Its headquarters are a data centre facility in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin. It serves both national and international clients from these sites, including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Education, Centric Health, CPL, Voxpro and Kingston International.

Alongside data connectivity, data centre solutions and advanced voice and managed software, Viatel also specialises in gigabit connectivity. It has partnered with Siro and Digiweb in the past to bring the service to small companies and homes across the country.

Irish Telecom has sites in Cork and Dublin where it has been operating for more than a decade. In 2018, it teamed up with Exigent Networks and Netforce to form the end-to-end network service operator called Paradyn. As Paradyn continues to grow, Viatel will take over Irish Telecom’s connectivity customers.

Viatel CEO Paul Rellis said his team is committed to “enabling and supporting” Irish Telecom’s ambitions: “Together we can build something special.”

Cillian McCarthy, managing director of Irish Telecom and Paradyn, added: “Our customers use us for their mission-critical business operations. In Viatel they will find a partner that will continue to deliver the quality and service they love, but also offer them excellent onward connections into the UK and Europe. This will allow us to concentrate on our main business of IT, voice and security managed services.”

As a result of the acquisition, Viatel Group will now cater to almost 4,000 businesses and 28,000 residential customers in Ireland. Viatel and Irish Telecom have not disclosed the financial terms of the deal and have no plans to in future.