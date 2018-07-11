Siro and Viatel join forces to bring gigabit connectivity across Ireland

Siro and Viatel are bringing faster broadband speeds to Irish businesses, with 2,000 organisations expected to be connected over the next 12 months.

Open-access wholesale broadband provider Siro has today (11 July) announced it is to collaborate with network solution provider Viatel to deliver high-speed gigabit fibre connectivity to businesses in Ireland.

Viatel offers its customers services such as data connectivity, data centre solutions, and advanced voice and managed software. The agreement with Siro follows on from previous partnerships between Siro and Digiweb to bring gigabit connectivity to small businesses and homes in more than 20 regional towns across Ireland. Over the next year, 2,000 businesses and public sector customers are set to benefit from dedicated gigabit services.

Taking advantage of innovation

Ronan Whelan, commercial director at Siro, said: “From access to cloud applications to video conferencing and high-speed communications, gigabit connectivity allows businesses to take advantage of innovation in technology to increase competitiveness, grow and prosper.

“With no copper anywhere in our network to slow it down, Siro is providing Irish businesses with world-class speeds and service and now, through our partnership with Viatel, even greater choice, driving competition in Ireland’s broadband marketplace.”

Cutting-edge network speeds

Damien McCann, director of sales and marketing for Viatel, said the partnership would significantly enhance network reach for the company and added that the infrastructure would benefit organisations who need to connect to “mission-critical public and private cloud applications”.

He continued: “We want our customers to enjoy the cutting-edge developments in gigabit networks, enhancing reach, resilience at the most competitive costs in the Irish market whilst delivering the exceptional level of service and support; we know the Siro partnership will help us on this mission.”

The Siro network has already reached more than 160,000 homes and businesses and is live in 30 towns to date. Most recently, it brought gigabit speeds to the Leeson Enterprise Centre in Westport in May in collaboration with Mayo-based provider Westnet.