Sci-Tech 100 2018: The Game-Changers of 2018

Our pick of 100 incredible sci-tech leaders and innovators set to rock 2018.

We’re very excited to present to you the Sci-Tech 100 2018 – an inspiring list of game-changers to watch in the year ahead. This year’s list features lots of fresh faces along with a few familiar ones who are up to new tricks.

Across seven categories, we’ve selected 100 figures who not only inspired us this year but from whom we expect great things in 2018. Watch this space.

This diverse set of thinkers across science, technology, innovation and business are the driving forces to watch in 2018. Some change-makers are leading the charge from the top of their sector, while others are disrupting entire industries from the bottom up. Wherever their voices are being heard, these are the people set to shape the sci-tech industries of 2018 with their ideas.

FEATURING: JIM AL-KHALILI | MARC BENIOFF | SINÉAD BURKE | LIZ CAROLAN | ANIL DASH | FABIAN DATTNER & JESS MELBOURNE THOMAS | SUSAN FOWLER | CINDY GALLOP | MARTHA LANE FOX | NILOFER MERCHANT | LUKE O’NEILL | LISA SVENSSON | IDA TIN | ZEYNEP TUFEKCI | NAOMI WU

There are investors putting their money where their values are and supporting out-of-the-ordinary entrepreneurs and under-represented founders. Alongside them are those who are transforming the typical investment model, as well as the fixers focused on the pipeline problem. Our Sci-Tech 100 segment of trailblazers for change in the start-up community is 100pc women. Go figure.

FEATURING: SARA BRAND | SUSAN LYNE & NISHA DUA | NIAMH GIVEN | ARLAN HAMILTON | ARI HORIE | SALLIE KRAWCHECK | AILEEN LEE | CLAIRE LEE | VIOLA LLEWELLYN | ROYA MAHBOOB | NATALIA OBERTI NOGUERA | ELLEN PAO | ANNE RAVANONA | VICKI SAUNDERS | SYDNEY THOMAS | SHARON VOSMEK

New ideas need infrastructure, from nuts and bolts, bits and bytes, to policy and regulation. These are the people drawing the lines that bind the future of science and technology, and creating the stable foundations on which this future will be built. They are the policymakers, data protectors, blockchain architects and cloud controllers we need for progress.

FEATURING: YASMEEN AHMAD | OZ ALASHE | BRIAN BEHLENDORF | CATHERINE BRESLIN | DYLAN COLLINS | MADY DELVAUX | EVA GALPERIN | DAKOTA GRUENER | LORY KEHOE | THEO LYNN | WILL MARSHALL | BASHAR NUSEIBEH | JULIA REDA | MATTHIAS SPIELKAMP | DAVID TREAT

Connecting the world and the growing number of smart devices in it is no mean feat, but some key enablers are up to the challenge. From ICT to IoT, these telecoms leaders, researchers and innovators are taking us to the the next generation of communications.

FEATURING: PRINCE ANANDARAJAH | AYAH BDEIR | VITTORIO COLAO | LISA SEACAT DELUCA | LINDA DOYLE | MICHAEL JOSEPH | CARL PEI | STÉPHANE RICHARD | MARCUS WELDON

With every advancing decade, we are living longer lives thanks to the kind of remarkable medical advances dreamed up by some of these innovators. There are also those developing the science and technology to ensure these lengthening lifespans can be happy and healthy ones, not to mention those keeping tabs on the temperature of the Earth and reminding us that it, too, needs help for its survival.

FEATURING: QUARRAISHA ABDOOL KARIM | ELINA BERGLUND | GERALDINE BOYLAN | NIAMH BUCKLEY | CIARA CLANCY | JOHN CRYAN | JENNIFER DOUDNA | NORA KHALDI | RACHEL MCLOUGHLIN | ANDREW PARNELL | ADRIAN RAFTERY | ELLEN ROCHE | LEONARD SCHLEIFER | INDU SUBAIYA

Some of us are just looking to 2018 while others have the vision to see further. Working with the most advanced science and technology, these visionaries are mapping out the shifting landscape of the 21st century.

FEATURING: GENEVIEVE BELL | MICHAEL BUCKWALD | JOHN CHAMBERS | ROBIN CHASE | JONATHAN COLEMAN | JENS DUCRÉE | DAVID MOLONEY | ANDREW NG | VALERIA NICOLOSI | LORNA ROSS | PATRICIA SCANLON | RAY KURZWEIL | CONOR WALSH | ANDY WAY | MICHAEL ZAWOROTKO

What will the brave new world of 2018 mean for the average sci-tech employee? Here are the the people guiding the way towards a new paradigm of work, and changing recruitment, productivity and the workplace as we know it.

FEATURING: SHEREE ATCHESON | ALEX BERNADOTTE | JOSH BERSIN | KIMBERLY BRYANT | TRACY CHOU | MARC COLEMAN | DAVID COLLINGS | PAUL DAUGHERTY | TIFFANY DUFU | ADRIENNE GORMLEY | VIVIENNE MING | KATHRYN MINSHEW | MONICA PARKER | HAYLEY SUDBURY

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.