€450m Ennis data centre campus gets approval

The Art Data Centre Campus is set to be completed in 2030.

The first data centre approved under a new Government policy will create between 400 and 450 permanent jobs when it is fully operational.

Clare County Council granted planning permission for the Art Data Centre campus in Ennis today (8 August).

Construction of the campus will take place in phases over seven years, and is due for completion in 2030.

“The project will be a key pillar of the Ennis 2040 Economic Plan for the area,” said Art Data Centres CEO Tom McNamara.

It is expected up to 1,200 jobs will be created in construction and support services.

The €450m campus will comprise six data halls of 33MW each. It will also include an energy centre and vertical farm.

The campus will have access to 200MW of power from both the network grid and on-site gas generation on site. Renewable energy from local wind and solar farms will be available through the grid. It is hoped that any on-site gas generation on-site will benefit from Gas Networks Ireland’s transition from natural gas to green hydrogen and biomethane over the coming years, lowering its carbon footprint.

The energy centre turbines have been designed to run on green hydrogen, which it is anticipated will be available by 2030.

A new Government policy on the role of data centres in Ireland’s enterprise strategy was published late last month. “This Ennis Project fulfils the Government’s key requirements immediately while State bodies, regulators and the electricity sector work to upgrade infrastructure, connect more renewable energy and ensure security of supply,” said McNamara.

“The infrastructure that is available in the Ennis site will assist Government in national ambitions to deliver ongoing opportunities for the country in the tech industry.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.