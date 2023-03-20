HPE acquires OpsRamp to automate IT management with AI

The company plans to integrate OpsRamp’s technology into its own GreenLake platform to boost its offering in the ITOM software market.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has entered a definitive agreement to purchase OpsRamp, an IT operations management (ITOM) company that monitors and automates IT services.

HPE expects to close the deal in the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Once the deal is completed, OpsRamp’s technology will be embedded within HPE’s services to provide an expanded ITOM offering for its clients. The market for ITOM software is expected to grow to nearly $62bn by 2026, according to Gartner research.

OpsRamp is a US-based company that offers an IT management platform for thousands of customers worldwide, to help automate their digital operations.

This platform uses AI to bring discovery, monitoring, automation and event resolution services to customers. The technology is also designed to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

HPE plans to offer this platform as a standalone service and also integrate it into its own GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The company said this combination will help its customers manage IT investments more efficiently, by using a single platform to operate their systems.

HPE said its GreenLake platform has more than 65,000 customers and manages more than 2m connected devices. The company’s CTO Fidelma Russo said some customers are currently managing several cloud environments with different IT tools, which “dramatically increases the cost and complexity of digital operations management”.

“The combination of OpsRamp and HPE will remove these barriers by providing customers with an integrated edge-to-cloud platform that can more effectively manage and transform multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT estates,” Russo said.

“This acquisition advances HPE hybrid cloud leadership and expands the reach of the HPE GreenLake platform into IT operations management.”

HPE has been on an acquisition spree in recent months to bring enhancements to its services. Earlier this month, the company confirmed it is acquiring cloud security provider Axis Security to create a complete edge-to-cloud platform for its clients.

In January, HPE acquired machine learning company Pachyderm to create an “advanced data-driven pipeline” for customers.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.