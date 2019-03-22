Dublin to play a role in setting ISO standards on AI and blockchain

Meetings in Dublin to decide major standards policies on core deep-tech fields of AI and blockchain.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) is to host two global International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) meetings on artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain in Dublin.

The two week-long meetings, which will take place in April and May respectively, will play a crucial role in developing the standards and rules many businesses and organisations will follow in the years and decades ahead.

The first ISO meeting in Dublin on artificial intelligence will be chaired by Wael William Diab, senior director at Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei.

It will take place between 8 and 12 April and its working group is involved in organising standards policy across areas such as big data, computational approaches and characteristics of AI, foundational standards, trustworthiness, and use cases and applications.

So far, it has published three ISO standards around AI and is currently working on nine further standards. 22 countries are participating in the development of ISO standards for AI.

The new industry standards

The second ISO meeting on blockchain and distributed ledger technologies will take place between 27 and 31 May and will be chaired by Craig Dunne, co-chair of the Australian government’s fintech advisory group.

That group is in charge of the development of at least 11 new ISO standards involving blockchain, including areas such as privacy, security risks, identity management, taxonomy and ontology, security management, discovery issues, governance, and legally binding smart contracts. Standards organisations from 41 different countries are participating in the development of the new ISO blockchain standards.

“We expect approximately 100 attendees from around the world at each of the meetings, and a number of outreach events will also be held where Government officials as well as members of the business community will be in attendance,” a spokesperson for NSAI explained.