ATU Galway approved for new living lab and digital suite

ATU has received project funding under Ireland’s Technological Sector Strategic Projects Fund to boost its facilities and address space constraints.

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has received approval from the Irish Government to boost its sustainability and digital offerings.

The new project will be located at ATU’s Galway campus and will consist of two upgrades. These are a ‘future living laboratory’ – which will have various facilities focused on sustainability – and a digital technology suite.

The project has been awarded funding under the Technological Sector Strategic Projects Fund and was announced today (11 December) by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD.

Speaking at ATU Galway, Harris said the funding will allow the technological university to better serve the needs of a “dispersed learner population in the region they serve”.

“We are investing tens of millions of euros across the country to ensure each learner benefits from the highest quality of education,” Harris said. “It is through multimillion-euro investments such as this that we will truly change the student experience for the better, by providing the highest quality of infrastructure.

“ATU is transforming education for its region. It is expanding its presence, growing its student numbers and making a significant impact here and abroad. This project ensures it continues to be a driver of regional and national development.”

The announcement was welcomed by ATU president Dr Orla Flynn, who thanked the minister, his department and the Higher Education Authority. She said this new facility will “build on global themes of sustainability and digitalisation”.

“It will also address significant space constraints on our Galway city campus, in relation to space and quality of infrastructure for teaching and learning,” Flynn said. “My thanks also to everyone across ATU who work collegially on this project and we look forward to work commencing as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, Ireland announced a €50m Technological Sector Advancement Fund to boost technological universities and the support they give to their local regions.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.