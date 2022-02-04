Seven Irish HEIs share €3m fund to aid education collaboration across EU

Seven Irish HEIs got €442,000 each for being part of the European Alliance consortia, which aims to promote inter-institutional co-operation across the EU.

Seven Irish higher education institutions have received funding totalling more than €3m from the European Universities alliance.

The alliance focuses on building collaboration between the EU’s higher education institutions. There is a total of seven Irish higher education institutions across seven different consortia.

Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, National University of Ireland Galway, Technological University Dublin, Institute of Art Technology and Design Dun Laoghaire, TU of the Shannon and University College Cork have each received competitive funding of €442,000.

One of the alliance’s main ambitions is to create a common ‘European education area’ where students, staff and researchers can co-operate together at various partner institutions. These collaborations can take place physically and virtually, or a mix of the two.

The funding will strengthen the role of Irish partners in these alliances, as well as supporting student exchanges, researchers and engagement.

Ireland is already punching above its weight in terms of its participation in European Universities. Almost 50pc of Irish institutions are involved in the alliances compared to just 10pc of Europe’s universities.

In total, there are around 280 higher education institutions from various EU member states involved in the alliance. The alliance’s consortia focus on themes from engineering to sustainable development.

Commenting on the awards, Dr Alan Wall, CEO of the Higher Education Authority in Ireland, said “The European Universities deepen co-operation between the participant institutions, their students and staff and pool online and physical resources, courses, expertise, data, and infrastructure. Working closer together will leverage their ability to tackle economic and societal challenges.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris said the announcement formed part of the Government’s commitment to an “ambitious vision” of an “innovative, globally competitive and attractive European Education Area and European Research Area.”

In total, a budget of up to €287m is available for the European Universities. Each alliance receives up to €5m from the Erasmus+ programme and up to €2m from the Horizon 2020 programme for three years.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.