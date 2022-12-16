New deal to boost innovation and research links between Ireland and France

A technical expert will work with stakeholders in both countries to broaden cooperation in applied research and innovation.

Research and innovation collaborations between Ireland and its closest EU neighbour France are set to get a big boost.

University College Dublin (UCD), the French Embassy and Enterprise Ireland have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the creation of an international technical expert role dedicated to strengthening these links.

This role – one of only six of its kind in the world – will be based out of NovaUCD in Dublin.

Building on the strong academic and cultural links between the two countries, the technical expert will work with multiple stakeholders in France and Ireland to broaden cooperation and mutual understand in the fields of applied research and innovation.

“Research and innovation is one of the most dynamic areas of Franco-Irish relations and this position highlights the special relationship between our two countries as France is now Ireland’s closest EU neighbour,” said Vincent Guérend, the French ambassador to Ireland.

“The agreement represents one of several milestones that we have achieved in the France-Ireland joint plan of action, which was signed on the occasion of the visit of president Macron in August 2021 in Dublin.”

The new role will also involve close work with the research and innovation department at Enterprise Ireland, which is involved in coordinating the Horizon Europe programme in the country, as well as identifying strategic priorities common to both countries.

“Both France and Ireland place a high value on the enterprise and job creation potential of cutting-edge research and innovation and its role in tackling key global issues, such as decarbonisation,” said Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy.

“I look forward to the new synergies between the research and innovation communities in both countries that this new initiative will foster.”

NovaUCD, where the international technical expert will be based, is the entrepreneurship and innovation hub at UCD. It has supported more than 500 start-ups and early-stage businesses to date.

“Through NovaUCD and the Enterprise Ireland team, we look forward to working with the international technical expert to strengthen links between the French and Irish start-up, innovation and applied research ecosystems,” added acting UCD president Prof Mark Rogers.

“By leveraging existing partnerships, and building new collaborations, we aim to increase the attractiveness of both countries to the strategic innovation and research opportunities we will create in the coming years.”

