€50m fund for TUs aims to transform Ireland’s tech sector

Up to €30m will be allocated to multiple institutions next year under the Technological Sector Advancement Fund, which aims to create a ‘new era of delivery’ for businesses and local communities.

The Irish Government has announced a new batch of funding for its technological universities (TUs) to further embed them in the regions they serve.

The Technological Sector Advancement Fund (TSAF) will provide funding to Ireland’s TUs to support existing functions and help initiate new activities. It is a replacement for the Technological Sector Transformation Fund, which focused on the establishment of Ireland’s TUs.

The fund was announced earlier this year, but now the Irish Government has shared details on how much funding is being allocated to each university. The higher education institutions that are eligible include Ireland’s five TUs, the Dundalk Institute of Technology and the Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

The first year of this fund will provide up to €30m to the institutions for projects commencing in January 2024. These projects will support a range of strategic priorities, such as data and systems, people and culture or student support.

The fund is also expected to support projects related to further landscape reform and TUs can submit combined applications for sector-wide projects.

“We know the weight of expectation is on the shoulders of each TU to deliver for the areas and the people they serve,” said Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD.

“This funding will provide certainty between now and 2026 and will ensure we move from the establishment phase to a new era of delivery.”

The Government said seven applications for funding were made to the TSAF from institutions in the technological sector.

Atlantic Technological University will be allocated €8.5m, Dundalk Institute of Technology will receive €3.2m, Munster Technological University will receive €7.5m, South East Technological University will receive €9.5m, Technological University Dublin will get €9.5m and Technological University of the Shannon will receive €7m.

An allocation to Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology is expected to be announced in early 2024, upon the launch of that institution’s strategic plan.

Earlier this year, Minister Harris announced a funding boost of €83.68m, to help Irish TUs grow their research capacity and engage with regional businesses.

