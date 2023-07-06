Irish TUs are getting €84m to boost enterprise engagement

The funding will be used to grow research capacity in TUs and create more engagement with regional enterprises such as SMEs.

Technological Universities (TUs) across Ireland are getting a funding boost of €83.68m to support research and engagement with regional businesses.

The new TU Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise (Rise) fund is being co-funded by the Irish Government and the EU through the European Regional Development Fund.

The funding was announced today (6 July) by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD. Harris said the overall goal of TU Rise is to grow research capacity in higher education institutions and ensure there is “greater and more structured engagement with regional enterprises, in particular, SMEs,”

“Rise will focus on the research capacity building element which is so fundamental to the TUs and with a focus on enhancing engagement with regional enterprises,” Harris said.

Harris also said the funding will develop “researcher human capital” by boosting staff development, recruitment, postgraduate training, networking and knowledge transfer.

“TU Rise is in my view a hugely significant programme that will produce real benefits for the TUs, their staff, students and stakeholders and for our regions more generally,” Harris said.

Proposals for funding can be submitted until 14 September, with projects expected to commence in 2024. The Government plans to allocate the funding in the last quarter of 2023.

A total of €20m is being made available under the Northern and Western Regional Programme, which includes Atlantic Technological University.

The rest of the funding going to TUs in the Southern, Eastern and Midland regions. This includes Munster Technological University, South East Technological University, Technological University of the Shannon and Technological University Dublin.

The programme will be administered by the Higher Education Authority (HEA). The authority’s CEO Dr Alan Wall said the funding will extend research that “greater capacity will be developed within institutions to serve national and regional strategic objectives”.

In May, 131 projects in seven Irish TUs received funding from the EU to work on research addressing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

