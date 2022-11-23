John McFall becomes the world’s first disabled astronaut

The British Paralympian, who lost a leg in an accident when he was 19, has been selected for astronaut training by the ESA as part of its class of 2022.

Days after NASA launched Artemis I towards its lunar journey, the European Space Agency (ESA) has announced the world’s first astronaut with a physical disability.

British Paralympian John McFall has become the first disabled person to be selected for astronaut training as part of ESA’s class of 2022 revealed at a conference in Paris today (23 November).

The ESA began recruiting astronauts early last year, when it opened a call for the first time since 2008 and received almost 10,000 applications.

A total of 17 new members were selected in the class f 2022, with almost half of the crew being comprised of women. In the last drive, only one woman was selected.

Although 22 Irish applicants – nine women and 13 men – were selected by the ESA in the first phase of astronaut selection, none of them made it into the new crew.

The incoming cohort will now join the ESA training corps and possibly join, among others, the Artemis mission that the ESA is providing critical hardware for. This could potentially be a chance for the first European to walk on the moon – if all goes as planned in the mission.

McFall, who is a trauma and orthopaedic specialist registrar by profession, has represented the UK as a Paralympic sprinter. He won the bronze medal for 100m sprint at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008.

According to his ESA profile, he lost his right leg following a motorcycle accident when he was 19. McFall has a background in sports and exercise and graduated with a master’s degree University of Wales Institute in Cardiff in 2005.

He will now join the training corps as a ‘para-astronaut’ as part of a feasibility study to see what needs to be adapted and redesigned for astronauts in spaceflight.

Of the 17 people selected, five will join the ESA as ‘career’ or full-time astronauts, while the others will continue their day jobs and remain on call for missions.

The five career astronauts are Marco Sieber from Switzerland, Raphaël Liégeois from Belgium, Pablo Álvarez Fernández from Spain, Sophie Adenot from France and Rosemary Coogan from the UK.

“This is an extraordinary time for human spaceflight and for Europe,” said David Parker, ESA director of human and robotic exploration.

“After the successful launch of Artemis I with ESA’s European service module powering Orion to the moon, we are on the forefront of human space exploration. We are delighted to have this group of extremely talented people to continue European science and operations on the International Space Station and beyond.”

