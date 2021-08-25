New digital learning platform Olus Education to teach tech to school kids

The Academy of Code and Cocoon Education have merged to teach Irish school children the digital skills they will need to know for the future.

The merger of two Irish edtech companies has led to the formation of Olus Education, a new digital learning firm that aims to helps kids and schools with tech training.

Dublin-based Academy of Code and Cocoon Education have joined forces to provide a blended learning portal for children, teenagers and teachers to use in schools.

Olus Education said that its learning platform can be used by students at home and in the classroom, equipping them with essential digital skills from beginner to more advanced levels.

According to the company’s CEO, Diarmuid Ó Muirgheasa, a lot of Irish children and young people have very good tech skills already and Olus Education’s aim is to expand on this. “Ireland’s young people are already leaders in this area and Olus Education wants to inspire them to reach their full potential,” he said.

Students will learn using tools such as Google Workspace, creative media and coding. They will also learn about digital wellbeing.

Meanwhile, schools can choose to avail of a designated mentor to help them implement lesson plans.

Olus Education plans to continue the Academy of Code’s Pathway to Computer Science programme, which provides a detailed learning framework for young people who want to develop their coding and technology skills on an extra-curricular basis.

The new company has ambitious plans for the next few years, aiming to bring 250,000 students from Ireland, the UK and further afield on board its platform by 2026.

It currently has a team of 30 educators and support staff, and has a target of employing more than 100 full-time staff within the next five years.

Olus Education’s chief product officer, Gavin Molloy, said the increase in remote learning for children and adults alike during the pandemic has opened many people’s eyes to the possibilities surrounding virtual education platforms.

“This trend was growing before the pandemic, but now digital learning has been accepted as a vital part of a well-rounded education, preparing young people for future careers and a more tech-reliant society,” he said.

Joe Hogan, Olus Education investor and founder of telecom company Openet, added that he believes the company is offering the right product at the right time.

“Knowing the sector as I do, and the quality brought by the various parties to the Olus Education set-up, I have every confidence this will be a fantastic addition to the education and tech landscape in Ireland,” he concluded.