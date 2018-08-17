Weekend takeaway: Robots, lasers and other cool stuff

Essential sci-tech reading for the weekend including robots, lasers, deep learning and finding the fastest-growing companies in tech.
Scientists find the only answer to laser chaos is quantum chaos
In an effort to make ultra-powerful, stable lasers, an international research team has brought ‘quantum chaos’ into the mix.
Has the cryptocurrency gold rush come to an end? Nvidia thinks so
Nvidia says the demand for its graphics chips from cryptocurrency miners has plummeted.
Unrest at Google as employees protest Chinese search engine project
Hundreds of Google staff are upset at the company’s alleged decision to create a censored version of its search engine for the Chinese market.
Intel plans a big future for deep learning on every platform
In acquiring Vertex.AI for its Movidius unit, Intel is envisioning a tomorrow where deep learning will feature in many aspects of business.
Are you one of the fastest-growing tech firms in Ireland?
If you are behind a fast-growing tech firm in Ireland, then the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 50 Awards want you!
Google clarifies its location tracking help page for confused users
While Google hasn’t changed how its location tracking works, it has edited a help page explaining the system.
New super-battery that doesn’t catch fire described as a ‘paradigm shift’
The latest rechargeable battery technology could drastically improve the capabilities of mobile phones and electric vehicles.
7 HR companies making a difference in the world of work
There’s a lot we need to improve about the working world. Luckily, there are plenty of companies trying to make a difference.
Children are more easily influenced by robots than humans, study finds
A study comparing how adults and children respond to tasks set by robots showed the incredible power of technology over young people.
Ireland’s 250,000th dot-IE address has been registered
The Wicklow Street Clinic brings the dot-IE website number to 250,000.