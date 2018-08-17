Weekend takeaway: Robots, lasers and other cool stuff

Essential sci-tech reading for the weekend including robots, lasers, deep learning and finding the fastest-growing companies in tech.

In an effort to make ultra-powerful, stable lasers, an international research team has brought ‘quantum chaos’ into the mix.

Nvidia says the demand for its graphics chips from cryptocurrency miners has plummeted.

Hundreds of Google staff are upset at the company’s alleged decision to create a censored version of its search engine for the Chinese market.

In acquiring Vertex.AI for its Movidius unit, Intel is envisioning a tomorrow where deep learning will feature in many aspects of business.

If you are behind a fast-growing tech firm in Ireland, then the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 50 Awards want you!

While Google hasn’t changed how its location tracking works, it has edited a help page explaining the system.

The latest rechargeable battery technology could drastically improve the capabilities of mobile phones and electric vehicles.

There’s a lot we need to improve about the working world. Luckily, there are plenty of companies trying to make a difference.

A study comparing how adults and children respond to tasks set by robots showed the incredible power of technology over young people.

The Wicklow Street Clinic brings the dot-IE website number to 250,000.