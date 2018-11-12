10 things to look out for during Science Week 2018

Science Week 2018 is upon us! What will you discover?

Science Week 2018 kicked off nationwide on 11 November with events for all scheduled across the country.

12 regional science festivals will each host their own packed schedules of one-day events, family activities, adult talks, school visits and workshops. There will also be wider range of Science Week events from organisations such as the Science Gallery, Blackrock Castle Observatory, Cool Planet Experience, Maynooth University and many more.

Family Open Day

On Saturday 17 November, one of the major Science Week events will take shape in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD). Science Foundation Ireland’s Family Open Day promises to be a fun-filled day for the family filled with scientific shows and interactive workshops. With two sessions to choose from, visitors will be able to check out the wonderful world of cells and discover the physics of kite flying through an interactive ‘make and take’ workshop. There will also be the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of physics, turn food and science into a multi-sensory experience, and meet some other brilliant scientist guests on the day.

Dubland Podcast live

The Dubland podcast goes live for Science Week on Tuesday 13 November in Dublin’s Laughter Lounge. Hosts PJ Gallagher and Suzanne Kane will helm the live comedy podcast to talk all things science with a unique Dubland twist.

Baking in Space

In Smock Alley, Andrew Smyth will go where no other Great British Bake Off contestant has gone before, with Dr Niamh Shaw along for the journey. Find out what connects molten sugar and micro-meteorite protection and how you could possibly bake bread in space with two showings of Baking in Space at the Smock Alley Theatre on 13 and 14 November. Expect live demonstrations, audience interaction and, of course, tasting!

Join @cakesmyth & I, @esa & other space themed guests for ‘Baking in Space’ @ScienceWeek event Nov 13/14 7.30pm at @smockalley. It’s great to work w @ieBritish again to bring this show happen. Tks also to @scienceirel and Yakult for their support. https://t.co/MZnNJKJGJE pic.twitter.com/rJG8e9aRBf — Dr. Niamh Shaw (@Dr_Niamh_Shaw) October 25, 2018

Gulp!

Speaking of tastings, Gulp!, a two-man live show looking at the science and culture of food, takes place in The Sugar Club, Dublin, on 15 November. Award-winning science broadcaster Jonathan McCrea and Dalkey Food Company’s ‘geek chef’ Ivan Varian will be showcasing some of the most unusual food on the planet as they serve a six-course meal live on stage. Visitors to Electric Picnic’s Theatre of Food will be familiar with the concept, which will explore alternative food sources for our future, what separates the tasters from the super-tasters, and just how insanely hot an ice-cream can get.

NanoDance

If you’re in Galway during Science Week, check out NanoDance, an exploration of the world of physics and nanoscience through dance and theatre. With two performances scheduled, NanoDance will feature choreography from Deidre Cavazzi of Saddleback College following a short talk from NUI Galway’s Dr Jessamyn Fairfield.

Galway Science and Technology Festival

Throughout Galway there will be events and exhibitions for the Galway Science and Technology Festival, which will outlast Science Week and run up to 25 November. On the final day of the festival, a major exhibition at NUI Galway will play host to an array of showcases and workshops.

For example, event sponsor Fidelity Investments will be showcasing virtual reality, voice recognition and other interactive technologies at its exhibition stand. It has also enlisted some of its CoderDojo club champions to give Scratch demos to interested visitors, and you can even try your hand at hacking passwords.

“At Fidelity, we are committed to encouraging the next generation to engage in STEM. By showcasing a range of fun and interactive technologies and talking about the wide range of jobs available through STEM, we are hoping to spark some interest in these important subjects and inspire the young minds of the future!” said Kate Feeney, events and CSR manager at Fidelity Investments.

Seen and Heard: Science Heroes

For its first ever Science Week event, Women in Research Ireland will host a discussion on Science Heroes in Science Gallery, Dublin, on 16 November. Three members from the Women on Walls campaign – Prof Sarah McCormack, Dr Aoife Gowen and Prof Caitríona Lally – will each discuss their role models as well as their own experience as role models for others.

My Thesis … in a Comic Strip!

On 15 November, the Alliance Française Dublin will host a comic book exhibition dedicated to science. This exhibition will feature the work of three PhD students – Luiza Wasiewska (Tyndall Institute), Aparajita Dey-Plissonneau and Ellen Howley (both Dublin City University) – who were previously challenged to present their thesis in three minutes and in French. They have now collaborated with comic artist Orchimy to translate these brief theses into comic strips.

Growing Up, Live

On RTÉ across three nights from 13 to 15 November, Angela Scanlon and scientific siblings Deirdre and Ruairí Roberston will perform live experiments to help unlock our understanding of a human lifetime. Broadcasting from the anatomy building of Trinity College Dublin, this show will look at the extraordinary development of humans from birth to death in front of a representative audience of Ireland’s population by age.

#StopAndAsk

Last week, we at Siliconrepublic.com gathered up your questions on Earth, the environment, science communication, science museums, STEAM and science careers for our panel of scientists to answer during Science Week. You can continue to ask questions on Twitter using the hashtag #StopAndAsk throughout the week.

