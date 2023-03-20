SEAI supports Ireland’s ‘energy revolution’ with €19m research funding

The SEAI funding supports innovative energy research to enable Ireland to meet its 2030 energy targets.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) today (20 March) announced that it has awarded €19m in funding to support more than 40 new energy research projects across Ireland.

With support from the Department of Transport, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and from ESB Networks, the SEAI Research, Development and Demonstration (RDD) funding programme directly funds energy research involving companies, research institutions, universities, the public sector and semi-state bodies.

The programme aims to accelerate the development of energy-related products and processes, support solutions to remove barriers to market, grow Ireland’s national research and development capacity, and inform policy through results, outcomes and learning from supported projects.

The projects awarded in today’s announcement respond to the climate and energy crises, and are aligned with Ireland’s 2023 Climate Action Plan and national energy targets.

The diverse research projects receiving support include the development of floating offshore wind technologies, investigating wind farm interactions with hen harriers, and research into the whole-life-cycle energy performance of residential buildings. The SEAI website contains a searchable database with information about current energy projects.

Margie McCarthy, SEAI director of research and policy insights, said of today’s announcement that the “SEAI is delighted to support these innovative research projects, which will underpin the next wave of solutions to drive Ireland’s energy revolution”.

McCarthy said this innovative research is needed “to accelerate the decarbonisation of our energy sector”.

“Research and innovation are crucial to address Ireland’s energy and climate ambitions,” said Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, TD.

“[These] successful projects demonstrate enthusiasm to find solutions to Ireland’s energy needs, to support policy with cutting-edge research outputs and, ultimately, to accelerate Ireland’s clean energy transition.”

The next SEAI RDD funding call will open for applications later this month.

