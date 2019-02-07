SFI reveals 38 researchers to receive crucial €4.5m commercialisation funding

As part of its TIDA programme, SFI has revealed that 38 research positions will be supported under its new €4.5m funding.
In its 10th year, the Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Technology Innovation Development Award (TIDA) programme has welcomed its latest researchers with funding worth €4.5m across 38 different research projects. Its purpose is to provide the capital and training in entrepreneurship skills to researchers who are looking at commercialising their life’s work.
Under the latest round, the largest single recipient of funding was Dr Eimear Dolan of NUI Galway who is receiving €129,995 for her ImmunoCell project. This aims to create an implantable cell reservoir device for the replenishable delivery of natural killer cells for ovarian cancer treatment.
Other project recipients include Trinity College Dublin’s (TCD) Stephen Dooley, who is attempting to create petrol and diesel from household and plant waste, as well as Dr Niall Barron of the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), who is attempting to find a cheaper, more productive alternative in the creation of Chinese hamster cells (CHO).
The full list of funding recipients can be found below.
Dr Robert Sheehan (CIT)
€125,501
Dr Aisling Byrne (DCU)
€121,279
Prof Martin Clynes (DCU)
€128,422
Dr Creina Slator (DCU)
€96,767
Prof Brendan Duffy (TU Dublin)
€129,656
Dr Niall Barron (NIBRT)
€124,910
Prof Michael Butler (NIBRT)
€126,506
Dr Adrienne Gorman (NUIG)
€128,440
Dr Eimear Dolan (NUIG)
€129,995
Dr Haroon Zafar (NUIG)
€91,205
Prof Mark Johnson (NUIG)
€123,956
Prof Michael Madden (NUIG)
€124,367
Dr Bryan Hennelly (Maynooth University)
€112,672
Dr Roger Preston (RCSI)
€123,313
Dr Olga Piskareva (RCSI)
€128,233
Prof Sally-Ann Cryan (RCSI)
€116,723
Prof Yurii Gun’ko (TCD)
€125,630
Dr Stephen Maher (TCD)
€129,386
Dr James Phelan (TCD)
€127,349
Dr Rocco Lupoi (TCD)
€124,323
Dr Sarah Doyle (TCD)
€127,354
Prof Ed Lavelle (TCD)
€95,811
Prof Jacintha O’Sullivan (TCD)
€126,269
Dr Matthew Campbell (TCD)
€125,610
Prof Michael Morris (TCD)
€120,670
Prof Peter Humphries (TCD)
€125,791
Dr Stephen Dooley (TCD)
€122,213
Prof Peter Parbrook (Tyndall National Institute)
€129,987
Dr Gerard McGlacken (UCC)
€129,502
Prof Thomas Walther (UCC)
€128,912
Dr John Morrissey (UCC)
€108,587
Dr John O’Toole (UCC)
€124,712
Dr Gabriella Farries (UCD)
€73,054
Dr Fiona McGillicuddy (UCD)
€119,853
Dr Crystal O’Connor (UCD)
€106,227
Dr James Rice (UCD)
€101,907
Dr Akeem Olaleye (UL)
€111,280
Dr Sinead O’Keeffe (UL)
€125,072