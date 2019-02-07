INNOVATION

SFI reveals 38 researchers to receive crucial €4.5m commercialisation funding

1 hour ago29 Views

Young smiling woman in a black top smiling in front of lab equipment.
Dr Creina Slator of DCU is one of the SFI TIDA recipients. Image: SFI

As part of its TIDA programme, SFI has revealed that 38 research positions will be supported under its new €4.5m funding.

In its 10th year, the Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Technology Innovation Development Award (TIDA) programme has welcomed its latest researchers with funding worth €4.5m across 38 different research projects. Its purpose is to provide the capital and training in entrepreneurship skills to researchers who are looking at commercialising their life’s work.

Under the latest round, the largest single recipient of funding was Dr Eimear Dolan of NUI Galway who is receiving €129,995 for her ImmunoCell project. This aims to create an implantable cell reservoir device for the replenishable delivery of natural killer cells for ovarian cancer treatment.

Other project recipients include Trinity College Dublin’s (TCD) Stephen Dooley, who is attempting to create petrol and diesel from household and plant waste, as well as Dr Niall Barron of the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), who is attempting to find a cheaper, more productive alternative in the creation of Chinese hamster cells (CHO).

The full list of funding recipients can be found below.

Dr Robert Sheehan (CIT)

€125,501

Dr Aisling Byrne (DCU)

€121,279

Prof Martin Clynes (DCU)

€128,422

Dr Creina Slator (DCU)

€96,767

Prof Brendan Duffy (TU Dublin)

€129,656

Dr Niall Barron (NIBRT)

€124,910

Prof Michael Butler (NIBRT)

€126,506

Dr Adrienne Gorman (NUIG)

€128,440

Dr Eimear Dolan (NUIG)

€129,995

Dr Haroon Zafar (NUIG)

€91,205

Prof Mark Johnson (NUIG)

€123,956

Prof Michael Madden (NUIG)

€124,367

Dr Bryan Hennelly (Maynooth University)

€112,672

Dr Roger Preston (RCSI)

€123,313

Dr Olga Piskareva (RCSI)

€128,233

Prof Sally-Ann Cryan (RCSI)

€116,723

Prof Yurii Gun’ko (TCD)

€125,630

Dr Stephen Maher (TCD)

€129,386

Dr James Phelan (TCD)

€127,349

Dr Rocco Lupoi (TCD)

€124,323

Dr Sarah Doyle (TCD)

€127,354

Prof Ed Lavelle (TCD)

€95,811

Prof Jacintha O’Sullivan (TCD)

€126,269

Dr Matthew Campbell (TCD)

€125,610

Prof Michael Morris (TCD)

€120,670

Prof Peter Humphries (TCD)

€125,791

Dr Stephen Dooley (TCD)

€122,213

Prof Peter Parbrook (Tyndall National Institute)

€129,987

Dr Gerard McGlacken (UCC)

€129,502

Prof Thomas Walther (UCC)

€128,912

Dr John Morrissey (UCC)

€108,587

Dr John O’Toole (UCC)

€124,712

Dr Gabriella Farries (UCD)

€73,054

Dr Fiona McGillicuddy (UCD)

€119,853

Dr Crystal O’Connor (UCD)

€106,227

Dr James Rice (UCD)

€101,907

Dr Akeem Olaleye (UL)

€111,280

Dr Sinead O’Keeffe (UL)

€125,072

Colm Gorey is a journalist with Siliconrepublic.com

editorial@siliconrepublic.com