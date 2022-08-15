TE Connectivity opens €5m medtech prototyping centre in Galway

TE Connectivity, which has had a presence in Galway for more than four decades, is aiming to reduce the development time for new medical devices.

TE Connectivity, a global technology company that develops connectors and sensors, has opened a €5m prototyping centre in Galway for medical devices.

The US company is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. Its medical business had a presence in Galway for more than four decades and it employs around 1,300 people there.

Called Propelus Prototype Centre, the new site is being launched today (15 August) and will expand on TE Connectivity’s existing manufacturing operations in Galway’s Parkmore West Business Park.

According to the company’s website, the Propelus Prototype Centre will turn customer ideas into “next-generation medical innovations at speed”.

The aim is to reduce development time and increase the speed to market for life-saving technologies.

TE Connectivity’s products in the medical space range from metal shafts and hypotubes to specialty needles for biopsy and septal crossings, and it claims that approximately 120 patients are treated with its technology every minute.

Globally, the company manufactures 247bn products annually and raked in nearly $15bn in sales last year. In its most recent earnings report, TE Connectivity reported a record third quarter with sales and earnings per share above expectations and growth across all segments.

The company employs more than 85,000 people globally and works with customers in 140 countries.

Mark Gill, director of operations at TE Connectivity, said that the idea behind the new prototyping centre in Galway is to get high-quality prototypes into customers’ hands “as quickly as possible”.

“By improving the speed of product development and manufacturing, TE will help customers innovate and iterate advanced treatments at a more efficient pace, ultimately transforming patient care for the better.”

In 2016, TE Connectivity acquired Galway-based medical devices manufacturer Creganna for €821m in an all-cash deal. Creganna designed and manufactured minimally invasive delivery and access devices for medical original equipment manufacturers.

