UK-Irish consortium awarded £1.6m to research quantum thermodynamics

The researchers plan to develop novel mathematical tools and powerful simulation methods to gain a fundamental understanding of quantum thermodynamics in nanoscale engines.

On Tuesday (4 August), UK-Irish consortium QuamNess announced that it has been awarded £1.6m to unveil the secrets of quantum thermodynamics.

The grant was awarded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

The consortium, which is comprised of researchers from Trinity College Dublin (TCD), University of Bristol (UOB) and Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) aims to explore the thermodynamics of quantum machines and technologies.

One of the pillars of natural sciences, thermodynamics looks at how energy is exchanged between bodies at different temperatures and can help predict the likeliness of certain chemical reactions. The discipline can explain why even the most energy-efficient engine will always produce waste.

The consortium will study what happens when the processes of interest involve systems such as electrons, atoms and simple molecules.

The research

For such nanoscale building blocks of matter, the laws of physics that we experience in everyday life are no longer valid and quantum mechanics comes into play. Therefore to provide an accurate description of energy-exchange processes occurring at microscopic scales, thermodynamics has to be blended with the quantum framework.

In a statement, the consortium said that these new avenues of investigation promise to deliver miniscule devices that are able to make use of the counter-intuitive laws of quantum mechanics to outperform their classical counterparts.

Miniaturised to only handfuls of atoms, these machines hold the promise of offering highly efficient ways of generating power, managing heat flows and recovering wasted energy in wide-ranging technologies from microprocessors to chemical reactions.

Understanding the principles

Researchers from TCD, UOB and QUB plan to develop novel mathematical tools and powerful simulation methods to understand the fundamental principles behind the performance of the smallest possible engines.

With £1.6m in funding from the EPSRC-SFI grant, the consortium aims to work towards building a fully fledged understanding of how to engineer new technologies that benefit from super-efficient, quantum-enhanced thermal management.

Dr John Goold, assistant professor in Trinity’s School of Physics and founder of the QuSys group commented: “Technology is being miniaturised at an unprecedented rate and we can no longer ignore the counter intuitive effects of quantum mechanics.

“This leads to both deep and pragmatic scientific questions that this research will aim to address and I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work with both Prof Paternostro (QUB) and Dr Stephen Clark (UOB) since they are two of my most longstanding collaborators.”

Goold added: “More importantly, this research award represents an important an natural reinforcement of both Irish-UK and North-South research collaborations in the post-Brexit environment.”