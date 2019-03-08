INNOVATION

Weekend Takeaway: For the women in STEM


1 hour ago

A woman teaches a class mostly of girls about robotics.
Image: © Yakobchuk Olena/Stock.adobe.com

Essential weekend reading to mark International Women’s Day, including the women in STEM who inspire us and what it’s like to be a woman in STEM in Ireland today.

We need to talk about the lack of women in STEM

Against a bright yellow background, a woman with curly red hair wearing a denim shirt covers her mouth with her hands.

Image: © hbrh/Stock.adobe.com

Ahead of International Women’s Day 2019, Hannah Pisani talks to women STEM executives about the importance of gender equality in these workplaces.

Women in STEM in Ireland, in their own words

Illustration on a red background of a woman standing atop a set of stairs, speaking into a megaphone.

Image: © jozefmicic/Stock.adobe.com

For International Women’s Day, Silicon Republic sought out perspectives from a panel of women in STEM in Ireland.

What’s it like to be a woman in STEM in Ireland today?

Illustration of a woman walking up a set of blue stairs against a yellow background.

Image: © jozefmicic/Stock.adobe.com

Eight women working in STEM in Ireland today tell us about their diverse experiences.

How does gender balance make STEM better?

Illustration of a woman in a darkened room standing a doorway that's opened slightly, flooding her with yellow light.

Image: © jozefmicic/Stock.adobe.com

Eight women working in STEM in Ireland today talk about gender balance in their workplaces.

How does it get better for women in STEM?

Illustration on a yellow background of a woman standing at the top of a ladder, looking into the distance with a telescope.

Image: © jozefmicic/Stock.adobe.com

Eight women working in STEM in Ireland today share their messages of hope and demands for critical change.

5 women in STEM who inspire us

A silver balloon shaped like the number five floats beneath three pink balloons on a white background.

Image: © vpanteon/Stock.adobe.com

The Silicon Republic and Inspirefest teams reflect on the women in STEM who have inspired them.

RTÉ’s Zainab Boladale: ‘There’s an assumption that a TV job is easy’

A close-up head shot of a smiling young woman. She is Zainab Boladale, News2day presenter on RTÉ.

Zainab Boladale. Image: RTÉ

Zainab Boladale spoke to Careers editor Jenny Darmody about working as a TV news presenter, dealing with imposter syndrome and her career advice for future journalists.

Women do an incredible amount of the world’s unpaid work

Woman in a dark business suit leaving her house to go do some unpaid work.

Image: © Monkey Business/Stock.adobe.com

Women carry the bulk of the world’s unpaid work despite increased participation in the paid labour market.

Why this woman quit Wall Street to become a social entrepreneur

woman with long black hair and wide smile wearing red top stands in a bright office environment with blurred out shelving visible in the background.

Netta Korin. Image: Orbs

In the latest instalment of our Leaders’ Insights series, Netta Korin tells us about her pivot from investment banking to philanthropy.

Campaign for Irish women entrepreneurs falls shy of €100m funding target

arm stretching out to table to stop dominoes hitting each other, signifying a funding campaign that missed its target.

Image: © beeboys/Stock.adobe.com

Reluctance and unconscious bias on part of mostly male investors are holding back Ireland’s women founders.