Get your job search off to a great start this January

There are already plenty of opportunities worth considering if you’re looking for a new job this year.

If a new job is one of your goals for 2021, there are lots of opportunities around the country that are worth considering.

Just this week, logistics firm CH Robinson said it will be hiring for 30 people at a new tech hub in Cork. Sports-tech company Orreco also announced recruitment plans for Galway and Indigo Telecom is set to fill a number of remote roles at its Limerick-based subsidiary 4Site. Financial software firm Glantus will be hiring too, with 15 jobs opening up at its new sales and marketing hub in Newry.

If none of these catch your eye, however, check out our list of 35 companies that are either already hiring or have announced plans to recruit this year.

It includes Accenture, Intel, Patreon and more, and features roles in a variety of areas, from biopharma and data science to microbiology and software engineering.

We also spoke to people in different roles to learn more about their jobs. Perhaps you would enjoy a role in DevOps engineering like LetsGetChecked’s Lynda O’Leary, or working in product strategy like Kemp Technologies’ Jason Dover.

No matter the job you’re in or thinking of pursuing, working life could soon be transformed for the better. The Government published its strategy for remote working earlier this month, and now MEPs have also voted in favour of establishing a right to disconnect across the EU.

You also might be thinking of upskilling in your hunt for a new role. If you’re interested in development, digital marketing or social media, PostBeyond recently analysed jobs ads in these areas to pick out the tech skills employers are looking for. Desired skills included analytics expertise and knowledge of programming languages like Java, Linux, SQL and Python.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.