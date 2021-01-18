All Advice People Employers Jobs
Three men in suits are standing outdoors in front of a large red brick building.
Jobs
From left to right: Mark Bleakney, of Invest NI; Maurice Healy, CEO of Glantus; and Derek Andrews of Invest NI. Image: Invest NI

15 new jobs for Newry as Irish firm Glantus keeps growing

2 hours ago52 Views

Glantus will be recruiting for graduate and senior positions across sales, marketing, customer care and technology at its new Newry hub.

Irish financial software company Glantus is expanding its presence into Northern Ireland, with plans to create 15 jobs at a new base in Newry.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The company plans to set up a sales and marketing hub, where it will work with the Southern Regional College and Northern Ireland universities on graduate opportunities.

Derek Andrews, head of international investment at Invest NI, said new hires in Newry will help Glantus “respond to the increasing needs of businesses to work remotely in a more agile and efficient manner”.

“The new sales and marketing team will be focused on developing new customers in the company’s target market,” Andrews added. “The roles to be created range in experience from graduate level to more senior. There are roles in sales, customer care, marketing and technology.

“As well as providing valuable employment opportunities in the Newry, Armagh and south Down areas, this investment will contribute nearly £450,000 in additional salaries to the Northern Irish economy once all the roles are in place.”

Hiring Now

Invest Northern Ireland has offered £75,000 to support the new positions, three of which are already in place.

Growth at Glantus

Glantus is an enterprise software provider specialising in data integration, automation and advanced analytics.

Founded by Irish entrepreneur Maurice Healy, Glantus is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in London, California and Poland. It previously acquired business intelligence firm Dynistics for €1.9m and US company Hedgehog Analytics.

Commenting on the jobs news, Healy said that Covid-19 has pushed companies to “digitise and automate processes” and become more data-driven. “The team in Newry will play an important role in ensuring we identify, win and look after our customers,” he said.

The new jobs will initially be based at a co-working space in Newry, with employees also working from home during current restrictions.

There have been many other jobs announcements around Ireland this month, with news from Zipp Mobility, HRLocker and more.

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos. She was appointed editor of the Careers section in January 2021.

More from careers

Three men in suits are standing outdoors in front of a large red brick building.
How to take your first steps towards a career change
Three men in suits are standing outdoors in front of a large red brick building.
Zipp Mobility to hire 30 as it rolls out e-scooter services
Three men in suits are standing outdoors in front of a large red brick building.
HRLocker to create 50 new jobs as remote working boosts business
Three men in suits are standing outdoors in front of a large red brick building.
The new year could bring new opportunities for your career

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading