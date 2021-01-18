15 new jobs for Newry as Irish firm Glantus keeps growing

Glantus will be recruiting for graduate and senior positions across sales, marketing, customer care and technology at its new Newry hub.

Irish financial software company Glantus is expanding its presence into Northern Ireland, with plans to create 15 jobs at a new base in Newry.

The company plans to set up a sales and marketing hub, where it will work with the Southern Regional College and Northern Ireland universities on graduate opportunities.

Derek Andrews, head of international investment at Invest NI, said new hires in Newry will help Glantus “respond to the increasing needs of businesses to work remotely in a more agile and efficient manner”.

“The new sales and marketing team will be focused on developing new customers in the company’s target market,” Andrews added. “The roles to be created range in experience from graduate level to more senior. There are roles in sales, customer care, marketing and technology.

“As well as providing valuable employment opportunities in the Newry, Armagh and south Down areas, this investment will contribute nearly £450,000 in additional salaries to the Northern Irish economy once all the roles are in place.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered £75,000 to support the new positions, three of which are already in place.

Growth at Glantus

Glantus is an enterprise software provider specialising in data integration, automation and advanced analytics.

Founded by Irish entrepreneur Maurice Healy, Glantus is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in London, California and Poland. It previously acquired business intelligence firm Dynistics for €1.9m and US company Hedgehog Analytics.

Commenting on the jobs news, Healy said that Covid-19 has pushed companies to “digitise and automate processes” and become more data-driven. “The team in Newry will play an important role in ensuring we identify, win and look after our customers,” he said.

The new jobs will initially be based at a co-working space in Newry, with employees also working from home during current restrictions.

There have been many other jobs announcements around Ireland this month, with news from Zipp Mobility, HRLocker and more.