Cubic Telecom clinches major connected cars deal with Microsoft and Volkswagen

Irish tech firm revs up software giant’s vision for a global car market.

Dublin tech firm Cubic Telecom has revealed that it is collaborating with Microsoft as well as Volkswagen to develop the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP).

Cubic, whose core network spans more than 180 countries, more than 65 mobile operators and more than 2m connected drivers, revealed the collaboration ahead of next week’s Mobile World Congress (25 to 28 February) in Barcelona.

Through Cubic Telecom’s advanced eSIM technology, applications and technologies will be embedded into vehicles at the manufacturing stage, enabling simple logistics and over-the-air software updates, and giving automakers the power to collect data on cars’ performance.

As part of the deal with Microsoft, Cubic Telecom will be the first seamless connectivity provider as a core service offering to MCVP for a global market.

Volkswagen is using Azure and MCVP for its Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, and Cubic on Azure for the connectivity solution. “We welcome the ecosystem coming together to provide a seamless solution for customers,” said Heiko Huettel of Volkswagen Automotive Cloud.

The connected car revolution

Last month Siliconrepublic.com revealed that more than 2m cars are utilising Cubic’s Pace connectivity technology.

“As global car manufacturers undertake to digitally transform their businesses, they are fuelled not just to achieve improved economies of scale, but rather to meet the scalability requirements for application processing, performance, storage, security and software updates,” said Cubic Telecom CEO Barry Napier.

“Our Pace platform continuously demonstrates the ability to scale open interfaces and flexible workflow operations.

“The collaboration between Cubic Pace, MCVP and Volkswagen is a prime example of digital innovation and we are proud to be chosen as the first global connectivity provider for MCVP.”

MCVP is a set of services built on Microsoft Azure designed to empower the automotive industry to create customer-connected driving experiences.

“The automotive industry is experiencing a transformational period and connectivity will have an increased role to play in the future of driving,” explained Tara Prakriya, partner group programme manager of MCVP and mobility at Microsoft.

“The Microsoft Connected Vehicle Programme consists of a set of services that enable automotive manufacturers build global, scalable, connected vehicle solutions, and deliver unique digital experiences for their customers.”

“We chose Cubic Telecom as the first global connectivity provider for MCVP as it has a proven track record in the automotive marketplace.”

Volkswagen Golf GTI. Image: radub85/Depositphotos