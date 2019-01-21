Cubic Telecom now connects 2m vehicles as it reveals European EV deal

Irish tech firm at centre of electric vehicle revolution.

Automotive and internet of things (IoT) player Cubic Telecom has signed a contract with electric vehicle (EV) firm eGo Mobile AG to enable it to roll out its fleet of cars in European urban areas.

Earlier this year, Cubic Telecom reached the milestone of 1m connected cars but now it has emerged that more than 2m cars are utilising its Pace connectivity technology.

Dublin-based Cubic Telecom has created a connectivity platform called Pace that connects a multitude of IoT devices and cars made by Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Porsche, Woolworths and Rakuten.

The platform includes real-time monitoring and remote management functions, and the synchronisation of information in real time from car to owner.

Cubic is privately held and backed with more than €75m in funding from Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

The power behind eGo

The Irish tech firm today (21 January) signed a contract with eGo Mobile, a low-cost EV manufacturer for short-haul traffic.

Cubic Telecom will deliver a specialised EV connectivity solution to eGo for its fleet in European urban areas.

This year the company will launch its eGo Life model, and the Pace platform will provide drivers with the essential diagnostic information they need such as battery levels, telematics and locations for charging stations.

“Electric vehicles are set to secure a strong foothold in the future of driving. eGo is forward-thinking and it is exciting to be part of the innovation involved in delivering such a sustainable solution to the market,” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom.

“The Cubic Telecom team has greatly appreciated working with eGo’s scientific expertise and state-of-the-art electric technology. We are proud to be regarded as an influencer in the future of the electric auto industry and this project further expands our integration capabilities, demonstrating the diversity of Cubic Telecom’s Pace platform solution.”

The pre-order fleet of the eGo Life model is already sold out, echoing a movement towards a cleaner environment.

“By using Cubic Telecom’s new connected EV solution in our eGo Life models, together we are driving progress towards offering always-connected e-mobility for environmentally conscious drivers,” said Dr Gunther Schuh, CEO of eGo Mobile AG.

“EVs are set to become easier to maintain and cheaper to run in the long term. As infrastructure grows to support EVs, benefits such as these are only set to increase.”