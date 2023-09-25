Let’s go fly a kite: RWE tests airborne wind in Mayo

The experimental technology connects a large kite to a generator with an ultra-strong rope, generating electricity as the kite goes up in altitude.

German energy group RWE has begun testing new airborne wind technology at a site in Mayo, to investigate alternative forms of green electricity.

The technology is being tested at Bangor Erris in Mayo, at a site where RWE requested planning permission to build in 2021. The company said it received planning permission earlier this year to fly the experimental technology.

RWE is using technology from Dutch company Kitepower to investigate the potential of airborne wind. This system aims to harness the power of strong and steady winds by flying a kite at altitudes of at least 350 metres. As the kite gains altitude, it pulls a winch that is connected to a generator with an ultra-strong rope.

RWE says electricity is produced during this ‘reel out’ phase, as the kite creates a high pulling force that pulls out the tether from the winch in the ground station. When the tether reaches its maximum, the kite is directed back to just above the ground station and the tether is reeled back in using a small amount of energy.

At this point, the reel out phase can be repeated. RWE claims these two processes take 100 seconds – 80 seconds to reel out and 20 seconds to reel in. Kitepower CEO Johannes Peschel claims its system – called Falcon – can generate up to 100KW.

“The Kite will initially be flown at up to 350 metres altitude and over the coming months could be tested to fly at greater heights,” Peschel said. “The dedicated test hub in Bangor Erris is the first of its kind and will help us further accelerate the development of our system.

“We are extremely proud that we have been able to contribute to the realisation of this test hub and are committed to adding this new class of renewables to our global energy mix in the near future.”

The site conducted its first test last week and is being supported by Mayo County Council, the MegaAwe Project and has funding from Interreg North West Europe.

RWE had initially partnered with Dutch company Ampyx Power to develop this innovative form of wind energy technology. But that company went bankrupt after failing to find new investors, Silicon Canals reported last year.

RWE has had a presence in Ireland since 2016 and currently has offices in Kilkenny and Dún Laoghaire. The company has a wind farm in Kerry and two battery storage facilities in Monaghan and Dublin.

The energy group is also developing the Dublin Array offshore wind farm and the East Celtic offshore wind farm.

