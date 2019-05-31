Tesla confirms price and delivery times for Model 3 in Ireland

Two years after it first launched, Tesla’s Model 3 entry-level EV can now be ordered in Ireland, but there’s still a little time to wait.

While issues still remain behind the scenes for Tesla, the company confirmed today (31 May) that those in Ireland can now order its Model 3 electric vehicle (EV), touted as its entry-level vehicle.

Available to order through its online portal, Tesla has said that the basic price of the Model 3 in Ireland will be €48,900 for rear-wheel drive and starting from €60,700 for its all-wheel drive version.

The first delivery of the car will begin in July, it added, with priority depending on who has ordered first and which model they have gone for. However, it has not specified which version will get greater priority.

Similar to its earlier releases, the Model 3 will include its Autopilot technology, which allows the driver to hand over some of the driving to the car. This includes the ability to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.

While full self-driving capability is available – including the car being able to navigate motorways, change lane and park itself – it is an optional extra at €5,400.

While the car will be almost the same as those sold in the US and elsewhere, European Model 3s come with a charging port that is compatible with the various public fast-charging networks. In Ireland, this will be in addition to the three Supercharger locations in Laois, Tipperary and Louth, with a further one to open in Enfield, Co Meath, by the end of 2019.

Earlier this year, Tesla said that it was giving up on the idea of a $35,000 base version of the Model 3. It stated that potential customers in the US could still order the car for a limited time, but only if they call a sales rep or physically go to a Tesla store. In contrast, a subsequent announcement said that all global sales will now be online-only to cut overhead costs.

Tesla founder Elon Musk said in January that demand for the Model 3 was forcing the company to make big cost decisions, including cutting 7pc of its workforce.