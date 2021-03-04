Mobility app Bolt receives €20m from World Bank’s IFC

Bolt said it will use the funding to generate earning opportunities and improve access to transport for women and emerging economies.

Mobility company Bolt has received €20m in funding from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC). The news comes just after the start-up announced its plans to bring 10,000 e-scooters to Ireland this year, where it launched its taxi-hailing app at the end of 2020.

Bolt said it will use the IFC funding to further develop its mobility solutions that “create earning opportunities, stimulate entrepreneurship and improve access to transportation in emerging economies”.

Together with the IFC, the company is committing to empowering women and giving them better access to mobility. Stephanie von Friedeburg, IFC senior vice-president of operations, said: “Technology can and should unlock new pathways for sustainable development and women’s empowerment.

“Our investment in Bolt aims to help tap into technology to disrupt the transport sector in a way that is good for the environment, creates more flexible work opportunities for women and provides safer and more affordable transportation access in emerging markets.”

Empowering women has been on Bolt’s agenda for some time. It launched its women-only ride initiative at the end of last year, giving women passengers the option of requesting women drivers only. The feature is currently available in 12 cities in South Africa, but Bolt said it will introduce the initiative to more countries and cities in 2021.

Bolt’s funding history

The IFC’s investment is the latest in a series of funds raised by Bolt. The company began 2020 by entering into a €50m partnership with the European Investment Bank. Later that year, it closed a €100m funding round led by Naya Capital Management and a D1 Capital Partners-led €150m round in December, boosting its previous valuation of $1.9bn.

Bolt CEO Markus Villig commented: “We are looking forward to partnering with IFC to further support entrepreneurship, empower women and increase access to affordable mobility services in Africa and Eastern Europe.

“Together with the investment from the European Investment Bank last year, we are proud to have sizable and strategically important institutions backing us and recognising the strategic value Bolt is providing to emerging economies.”