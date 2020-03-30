Dublin’s Code Institute raises €1.2m in funding

Kernel Capital and Infinity Capital lead a €1.2m investment round in Dublin’s Code Institute, a start-up that delivers online coding education to students around the world.

On Monday (30 March), Kernel Capital announced an investment in global ed-tech provider Code Institute. Along with Infinity Capital, Kernel Capital led the €1.2m investment through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital growth fund.

Founded in 2015, Code Institute was set up to tackle the widening ICT skills gap across Europe and has since become a leading provider of online coding education with customers including BT, Facebook, Google and Hubspot.

The start-up’s online coding courses are studied around the world and amid the Covid-19 crisis, the organisation sees an even greater need for remote learning. Code Institute’s online courses have been used by corporate, government and regional training boards to mobilise technical skills amid the crisis.

The investment

Kernel Capital first invested in the ed-tech start-up in 2016. The venture capital fund said that since its initial investment, the Code Institute has expanded into four European countries alongside the USA, Canada and Singapore. Almost 2,000 students have completed the start-up’s full stack coding course during this time.

Orla Rimmington, partner at Kernel Capital, said: “The spread of Covid-19 around the world has led to an unparalleled education disruption which highlights the role of ed-tech and the importance of online educators such as Code Institute.

“Kernel Capital, through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund II, is delighted to continue its support of Code Institute and its excellent leadership team through this latest investment. The investment will ensure that Code Institute is well-positioned to expand their global footprint.”

Jim Cassidy, CEO of Code Institute said: “We are proud of what we have accomplished in just four years and we are delighted to have received this follow-on investment from Kernel Capital and Infinity Capital and have both Cyril McGuire and Orla Rimmington join as board members.

“We are hungry to accelerate our European expansion and the investment will enable us to fuel our vision of setting the global benchmark for the vocational training of software developers.”

The start-up is currently offering a free five-day coding challenge to potential students to give them an idea of what is expected during the programme.