DCU is looking to fund tech entrepreneurs through its Fusion Programme

The Fusion Programme aims to match aspiring tech entrepreneurs with the right people and funding to create spin-out companies

Dublin City University (DCU) is calling on budding tech entrepreneurs to join its Fusion Programme, which provides funding and expert support to develop new spin-outs.

The Fusion Programme aims to match aspiring entrepreneurs who have breakthrough ideas with technologists, research resources and the right funding.

DCU said the programme is designed for those who have toyed with an idea but have not had research or funding support. It aims to give state-of-the-art research and development resources to early-stage technology concepts, with a view to turning them into marketable products.

A launch event for the latest programme is scheduled for 20 October at The Academy in Dublin. There, attendees will hear from entrepreneurs who participated in the programme in previous years and are now running successful start-ups.

DCU Invent business development director Paddy O’Boyle said Fusion lets the university “increase the pool of ideas” by finding innovations from “outside the academic environment”.

“We would encourage entrepreneurs to have the courage to apply and see their ideas come to fruition,” O’Boyle added.

The selected projects will be provided grant funding of up to €500,000 to build their technology over an 18-month period.

The successful applicants will be brought into DCU and matched to a team of researchers with the right expertise. The programme will also provide salary support, ongoing training and mentoring throughout the 18 months.

The Fusion Programme will help entrepreneurs to build their own team, with the eventual goal of spinning out a new company led by the entrepreneur.

Many tech start-ups have emerged from the university over the years.

One such spin-out is software start-up Exit Entry, led by CEO and founder Lewize Crothers. It was founded in 2019, developing a software platform that helps students to connect with opportunities, potential employers and third-level institutions.

