Xenon Partners has completed its acquisition of Dublin-based time series data monitoring company Metricfire.

On Monday (23 September), Xenon Partners announced that it has completed the acquisition of Irish start-up Metricfire, a leading provider in time series data monitoring. No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Xenon Partners acquires and operates early and mid-stage technology companies, with a particular emphasis on B2B SaaS solutions. Its portfolio companies include DreamFactory, Earth Class Mail and Xplenty.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Xenon partners said: “Metricfire provides a complete infrastructure and application monitoring platform from a suite of open source monitoring tools, including the software monitoring platform Graphite and the newly popular Prometheus platform.

Continuing on its growth path

Jonathan Siegel, partner at Xenon Partners said: “The Metricfire team has been working in the developer and IT administrator market for over eight years now. We were impressed with the company’s organic growth to date and believe it is well-positioned moving forward.

“This is a great opportunity for us to bring in our expertise and partner with the existing team to enable Metricfire to continue on its growth path.”

This is not the first investment Siegel has made in an Irish company. In July 2015, he was one of the investors that fuelled Barricade’s expansion in Cork, when the company was just seven months old.

Siegel, who founded ELC Technologies (acquired by PriceGrabber’s former CEO), RightCart (acquired by Buy.com), Rightscale and RightSignature has also previously invested in Intercom.

Metricfire, which began operations as Hosted Graphite in 2012, was previously featured on Siliconrepublic.com’s Start-up of the Week series in October 2016.

The company was founded by developers Dave Concannon and Charlie von Metzradt in 2012.

Concannon and von Metzradt both studied computer science at Dublin City University (DCU) and prior to setting up the business, had “kicked different business ideas back and forth over email, picking them apart at the seams” until a killer flaw was discovered.