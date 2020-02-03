Europe Start-up 100: Who are the ones to watch in 2020?

We have rounded up 100 European start-ups across a variety of industries that we believe are worth keeping an eye on in 2020 and beyond.

If there’s anything we can learn from looking back on 2019, it’s that the European start-up scene is thriving, even as businesses prepared for the uncertainty and the potential fallout of Brexit.

Atomico’s latest European start-up report was published in November 2019, highlighting that $34.3bn had been invested in European start-ups so far that year.

There are now around 100 VC-backed companies on the continent that have been valued at more than $1bn, and by this time next year, that figure is likely to have increased. The majority of these unicorn start-ups come from the UK, followed by Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark and Ireland.

As we start a new year, Siliconrepublic.com has rounded up 100 European start-ups to watch in 2020, across a variety of industries such as agritech, AI, infosec, fintech, life sciences and the future of work.

Agritech and food

Firstly, we looked at 20 European food and agritech start-ups that want to revolutionise what’s on your plate. This included a start-up using AI to detect diseases in crop fields and another using photonics to remove sea lice from farmed salmon.

CropSafe

Xocean

Naturbeads

Atlantic Photonic Solutions

Farm Compare

Machine Eye

Farmeye

Senoptica

Flipdish

Anuland

Changeover Technologies

Foodmarble

FarmHedge

AgroSustain

Augmenta

Mosa Meat

Karma

Altered Company

Micron Agritech

Faromatics

Future of work

Next, we gathered 20 European start-ups that are preparing for the revolution of work as we know it, from offering jobs on demand to digitising the work that goes on in the HR office.

ConX

Get the Shifts

TurnedSee

SitePassport

CoachHub

Grandpal

Billie

Workvivo

Personal Carer

Trezeo

Koru Kids

TeachKloud

Pento

Neyber

MyAccessHub

WorkGenius

Side

Juggle

Occupop

Clear Review

AI, data and cybersecurity

We also looked at 20 European start-ups leading the way in data, AI and infosec, setting the tone for the decade ahead in which cybersecurity and automation will play a huge role in our work and our daily lives.

Nuritas

Cerebreon

Titans24

Contractbook

DataChemist

Output Sports

Evervault

Gatewatcher

Octiga

TypingDNA

Prowler.io

Heptasense

EdgeTier

Unbabel

Nova Leah

GitGuardian

Nextail

4Securitas

Red Sift

Tines

Medtech and life sciences

Across Europe, there’s no shortage of start-ups innovating in health and life sciences, so we listed 20 start-ups transforming the future of medicine and biotech.

Atrian Medical

Branca Bunús

Biosimulytics

Tracworx

Eolas Medical

Equimetrics

Kite Medical

AuriGen Medical

Loci Orthopaedics

Neurent Medical

N-Pro

Healx

LipoCoat

Aurum Biosciences

Biohope

Bluedrop Medical

Atturos

Axial3D

Hidramed Solutions

Neurovalens

Fintech and e-commerce

And finally, we gathered 20 of Europe’s most exciting fintech start-ups making waves in both the B2C and B2B worlds.

UrbanFox

Raisin

Unitek.AI

VeeLoop

DX Compliance Solutions

Deposit Solutions

TradeIX

Active Asset Allocation

Aid:Tech

CorribPoint

TransferMate

Flender

Grover

ID-Pal

Spendesk

Atom Bank

Monzo

Oathello

Goin

Lunar Way

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.