Cork start-up Getvisibility opens US office to secure global growth

The security start-up plans to expand its US and EMEA teams to drive international business growth.

Cork cybersecurity start-up Getvisibility is ramping up its global expansion plans by opening a new US office.

The company said it has already built a strong customer base in the US through large enterprise contracts in industries such as finance, defence, pharma, biotech, automotive and manufacturing.

The new base in San Francisco is designed to further support these customers.

Getvisibility will also be growing its existing presence in Ireland and the UK. The company plans to expand its teams in both the US and the EMEA regions as it looks to grow its global network of vendor and reseller partners.

It will announce new jobs for these teams over the next 12 months, and roles will include data security architects, support engineers and data scientists.

The company, founded in 2018 by Ronan Murphy and Mark Brosnan, has developed an AI-powered platform to manage and protect clients’ data.

Getvisibility aims to help firms create concise and accurate data security and compliance reports, and automate certain GDPR requests that require a response within one month.

It said this approach significantly reduces the complexity of data loss prevention and the rate of false-positive alerts.

The Cork start-up raised €10m in Series A funding earlier this year to accelerate its growth in key markets. This financing came less than a year after it raised more than €2m in a round led by former Eir chief executive Herb Hribar.

Getvisibility’s US operations will be led by Jacinta Tobin, who was recently appointed COO of the start-up. Tobin said “action is clearly needed” as the average cost of a US data breach is $9.44m, according to an IBM Security report this year.

Tobin said the start-up is investing in its “team, offering and presence” to meet growing demand in the US and other markets.

“Underpinned by the right expertise through our personnel and partnerships with industry leaders, we will be at the heart of a new era in data management and security,” Tobin said. “Not only does this help our customers to successfully manage unstructured data, it enables us to drive our own success as a business.”

