Google selects 30 start-ups for its Irish Adopt a Startup programme

Google selects 26 regional and Dublin start-ups as well as four European ones for this autumn cohort.

An eclectic mix of 30 Irish and European start-ups has been selected for the autumn phase of the Google Adopt a Startup programme in Dublin, with $240,000 in Google Cloud credit up for grabs.

The programme, which will be run from the internet giant’s EMEA headquarters in Dublin, began last week and will consist of an intensive 12-week mentoring programme by industry experts as well as lectures and workshops.

‘We believe it’s important to foster entrepreneurial talent wherever it happens’

– PADDY FLYNN

At the end of the 12 weeks, eight start-ups will get the opportunity to showcase their results from the programme and pitch their business to the panel of judges, which includes senior members of Google Ireland’s leadership team and prominent figures from the Irish start-up community.

The winning start-up will receive €10,000 in AdWords credit as well as eligibility for the Google Cloud programme, which comes with $100,000 of Google Cloud credit. One lucky company will also win three months of free hot-desking in Dogpatch Labs. Seven other start-ups will also be eligible for the cloud programme, receiving $20,000 in Google Cloud credit.

Doubling down on the Dublin start-up ecosystem

“Dublin is lauded for its strong start-up ecosystem so, for Google, it’s really important that we reach out to support the many vibrant start-ups located outside Dublin,” said director Paddy Flynn.

“Half of the start-ups in our autumn programme are located in the regions and we’re excited to see this diverse regional spread. It’s reflecting the strong entrepreneurial mindset emerging across the country.”

The 30 start-ups are made up of 26 Irish regional and Dublin start-ups, along with four category winners from the European Digital Top 50 competition.

“The Adopt a Startup programme has gone from strength to strength over [the] past number of years and is now recognised as a platform where scaling companies can come and develop their business strategies with hands-on support and advice from our top-class mentors,” Flynn said.

“We believe it’s important to foster entrepreneurial talent wherever it happens and we’re delighted to be doing that for the sixth year in a row with this programme.”

The 30 start-ups