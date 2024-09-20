Integer expands manufacturing facilities in Galway and Wexford

The medical device manufacturer aims to increase its headcount in Galway by up to 200 in the coming years.

US medical device manufacturer Integer has completed the expansion of its facilities in Galway and Wexford, with an investment of $90m.

Integer’s new 67,000 sq ft facility in Parkmore East, Galway will support the increasing demand for regional research, development and manufacturing and add capacity for catheters, medical textiles and delivery systems, the company said at the official opening of the site today (20 September).

The company has obtained planning permission for a total of 147,000 sq ft at the Galway facility, and said that it has enough space to grow the facility to 300,000 sq ft, subject to planning permission.

Integer announced plans for the facility in 2021 and said it would create 200 jobs in engineering, administration and manufacturing over several years.

In addition to Galway, Integer also completed a capital investment of $60m in New Ross, Wexford earlier this month, increasing the manufacturing capacity at that site by more than 70pc and adding 80,000 sq ft to the facility.

“Our expansion in Ireland provides Integer with the capacity and differentiated capabilities to amplify our customers’ innovation and help them bring products to market faster,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer president and CEO.

In 2022, Integer acquired medical implant developer Aran Biomedical based in Spiddal for $140m. The acquisition furthered the company’s ability to provide highly differentiated, proprietary biomaterial technologies for implantable cardiovascular devices, Integer said.

“Since Integer, then Lake Region Medical, first expanded into Ireland 30 years ago, our local team of talented professionals has partnered with leading medical device companies to develop and supply innovative, high-quality products to customers around the globe,” said John Harris, Integer executive VP of global operations and manufacturing strategy.

Founded in 1970, Integer has had a presence in Ireland for 30 years and currently employs more than 1,700 in the country. It says it’s on track to increase its headcount in Galway by up to 200 in the coming years.

“This is great news for both the west and south-east regions and is in line with both Government and IDA’s commitment to ensuring balanced regional investments and employment opportunities on our island,” said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD.

“The news further underscores Ireland’s global importance in the lifesciences and medtech industries and cements Integer’s commitment to our country.”

