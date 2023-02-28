Dublin’s Imvizar raises €800,000 to expand AR platform

The start-up provides immersive AR experiences and is developing a global platform that can host experiences created by storytellers worldwide.

Irish augmented reality start-up Imvizar has raised €800,000 in seed funding to further develop its technology.

Founded in 2021 by Michael Guerin, the company works to provide immersive experiences for tourism and entertainment. Imvizar works with tourist attractions, artists, influencers and universities to combine tech with storytelling.

The €800,000 came from an oversubscribed funding round, which included investment from Enterprise Ireland and the Halo Business Angels Network. Other backers include angel investors such as former Meta executive Gareth Lambe and Pigsback.com founder Michael Dwyer.

Guerin said the investment will be used to help further develop the start-up’s AR technology and bring its immersive experiences “to a wider audience”.

“We believe that our AR experiences provide a unique and exciting way for tourists to engage with the history and culture of a destination, and we are excited to bring this experience to even more people around the world,” Guerin said.

“This investment is a strong testament to our technology, approach and Imvizar’s global scalability.”

Imvizar has launched its AR experiences at tourist attractions in counties across Ireland including, Sligo, Dublin, Waterford, Kerry and Cork.

The start-up is also developing a global platform that can host experiences created by storytellers around the world. This platform has been used to host experiences in the US, Ireland, Australia, Portugal and the UK.

Imvizar has grown to a team of 10 designers, storytellers and creative technologists, with the majority based in Ireland and some members in New York and France. The start-up is currently hiring for four new roles including two leadership positions in Dublin.

Speaking on his investment, Lambe said he believe Imvizar has created “a truly unique offering, in a space I am very interested in”.

“Imvizar’s immersive AR experiences are revolutionising the way tourists engage with the history and culture of a destination, and I have no doubt that the company will continue to thrive and innovate in the years to come,” Lambe said.

