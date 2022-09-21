Irish medtech start-up to partake in German accelerator programme

MedoSync is one of nine European start-ups taking part in the accelerator and is the only Irish participant.

Irish start-up MedoSync has been accepted onto a German accelerator programme seeking to improve payments and tech in the health insurance space.

The GKV Impulse Accelerator is focused on start-ups working to build digital tools for processing payments more efficiently or helping health insurance companies increase the use of their existing offers. It is hosted by Bitmarck, an IT and managed services provider that works with statutory health insurers.

There are nine European start-ups enrolled in the latest accelerator, and MedoSync is the only Irish participant.

MedoSync was founded in 2019 by emergency medicine consultant Dr Martin Rochford and tech entrepreneur Séamus Cooley. In 2021, the company launched its platform that integrates hospital and insurer systems securely to enable efficient medical billing.

Since its launch, the platform has been used to submit more than 100,000 claims valued at more than €20m. At the end of last year, the start-up raised €1.2m in Series A funding.

MedoSync is led by a team of people with experience in the healthcare and tech industries. Its platform’s proof of concept was run in conjunction with the Laya Urgent Care centres early last year, and the tech was subsequently adopted by Affidea.

“We are delighted to join this prestigious accelerator, and to be the sole Irish representative competing with eight others around Europe,” said Rochford, who is MedoSync’s CEO.

“Digitising payments processing is a major issue across industries and countries around the world. As a company, we look forward to learning and growing as part of the accelerator, and in having the opportunity to pitch our solution to some of Germany’s largest healthcare providers.”

The GKV Impulse Accelerator began last week and runs until November.

Each start-up will have access to a range of supports on the accelerator, with the winner receiving the opportunity to scale their product to Bitmarck’s network of statutory health insurers, which cover more than 25m Germans.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.