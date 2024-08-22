Bord na Móna wants more start-ups for its green accelerators

Bord na Móna says its Accelerate Green programme has supported 42 companies so far and past participants have managed to raise more than €10m in venture capital.

Applications are now open for two Bord na Móna accelerators that support early-stage SMEs and start-ups operating in the sustainability sector.

The semi-state body’s Accelerate Green programme is dedicated to scaling up early-stage companies that are leading on climate action and sustainability. The accelerator launched in 2022 and has supported 42 companies so far.

The programme comes in the form of two accelerators, the Start programme for start-ups and the Grow programme for early-stage SMEs looking to pivot to more climate-focused services.

Accelerate Green Grow will commence in January 2025. Successful applicants will be brought through a series of learning sessions delivered by industry leaders, entrepreneurs, potential investors and business representatives.

The shorter Start programme will begin on 10 October and is focused on supporting budding entrepreneurs and earlier-stage businesses. Start participants will engage in modules in areas such as customer discovery, market mapping, network development and preparing for investment pitching.

Bord na Móna says that the alumni of previous Accelerate Green programmes have managed to raise more than €10m in venture capital to date. A majority of these past participants have grown their workforce and scaled up their operations in Ireland.

“Since we first launched Accelerate Green in 2022, we have seen 42 standout, green innovators successfully complete these programmes and continue to thrive in the climate solutions space, both in Ireland and further afield,” said Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan.

“Accelerate Green is a unique and unmissable opportunity for businesses looking to grow and scale in the sustainability sector and I encourage all to apply. I look forward to meeting the newest cohort of Start and Grow participants and to learning more about their unique climate solutions.”

Companies interested in applying for the Accelerate Green Start programme have until 19 September to apply, while the closing date for the Grow programme is 22 November.

